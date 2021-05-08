Double Click 970×250

Pakistan Receives 1.2mn Doses of British vaccine AstraZeneca

08th May, 2021. 04:21 pm
Pakistan AstraZeneca vaccine doses

Pakistan has on Saturday (today) received 1.2 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to maintain the ongoing immunization drive against the deadly pandemic.

British high commissioner to Pakistan, Christian Turner, tweeted that Pakistan has received 1.2 million AstraZeneca vaccine doses.

“This pandemic has kept us apart but also brought us together. Welcoming the arrival of the first batch of #COVAX UniofOxford AstraZeneca vaccines in Pakistan; 1.2m doses for world’s 5th largest country,” Turner said on Twitter.

Earlier, three special PIA aircrafts have on Saturday reached Beijing to bring a million COVID-19 vaccines to fight the surge against the pandemic across Pakistan. 

The special plane carrying the vaccine arrived at Islamabad’s Nur Khan Airbase. This was the eighth Covid-19 vaccine consignment that arrived from China.

Previously, Pakistan had accepted another cargo of 500,000 doses of a SinoVac coronavirus vaccine from China.

Pakistan on April 18 had reached an agreement for the procurement of China’s CoronaVac vaccine.

CoronaVac comprises two doses and stored at minus-two to eight degree Celsius temperature, sources said.

Out of two million doses from China, Pakistan has so far received 1.5 million vaccines of Sinopharm and 500,000 jabs of Sinovac.

Previously, the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) had approved the Sinopharm vaccine against COVID-19 for people over 60 years of age.

 

