Pakistan, Saudi Arabia Sign Five Important Agreements: FM Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that five important agreements have been signed between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, including the establishment of a liaison council.

Talking to the media regarding the Prime Minister’s visit to Saudi Arabia in Jeddah, the Foreign Minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had a meeting with Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman, key members of his cabinet present.

FM Qureshi said that he also had a meeting with his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

Elaborating on the agreements, he said that under an agreement, Saudi Arabia would provide $500 million to Pakistan from the Saudi Development Fund to be spent on infrastructure development, water resources development and hydropower development in Pakistan.

“I am very happy to say that the atmosphere of these meetings was very favourable and the friendliness that was seen clearly shows the way forward,” he said.

He said that during the visit to Saudi Arabia, the Crown Prince himself came to welcome Prime Minister Imran Khan at the airport.

After talks at the level of delegations, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Army Chief. General Qamar Javed Bajwa and the Foreign Minister held a separate meeting with the Saudi high-level delegation.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that the situation in the region, including the Afghan peace process, was discussed in detail in the meeting, and the Saudi Foreign Minister took him into confidence regarding his recent activities in the region.

He said that a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman today, adding that the agreement would establish a high-level coordination council between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, under which a ‘Structured Engagement Plan’ has been formulated between us at the institutional level in the future.

“We reaffirm our commitment to move forward in all areas of mutual interest, especially energy, economic cooperation, investment and employment opportunities,” he said.

FM Qureshi said in order to implement this vision, they will need 10 million manpower in the next ten years.

The Foreign Minister said that he has decided that considering the past services of Pakistani manpower, most of the required manpower time will be taken from Pakistan, which is great news for Pakistanis in terms of employment opportunities.

He said that five important agreements have been signed today, one between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman regarding the establishment of a coordination council, two agreements on a prisoner exchange and crime eradication respectively. The agreement was signed by Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid.

I signed two agreements, one on counter-narcotics and the other on Saudi Arabia and Pakistan with $500 million from the Saudi Development Fund, he said.

He said the money would be spent on infrastructure development, water resources development and hydropower development in Pakistan.

“We also discussed the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and its future direction,” Shah Mehmood Qureshi said.

He said that the Prime Minister, referring to the visit of the Saudi Crown Prince to Pakistan, assured that the impressions of goodwill generated as a result of his visit were still fresh in the hearts of Pakistanis.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had invited Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman to visit Pakistan, which he accepted with gratitude. “I have also invited my Saudi counterpart to visit Pakistan soon,” he said.

The Foreign Minister said that after Eid, a delegation of Saudi officials would visit Pakistan to finalize the visit of Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman and Saudi Foreign Minister to Pakistan.

He said that overall this visit to Saudi Arabia has been very fruitful, the blessings of the month of Ramadan were included in it and this visit will bring a lot of good news for Pakistanis.