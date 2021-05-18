Double Click 970×250

Pakistan strongly condemns extra-judicial killing of two more Kashmiris: MoFA

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

18th May, 2021. 09:13 pm
Pakistan strongly condemns extra-judicial killing of two more Kashmiris: MoFA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) on Tuesday said that Pakistan strongly condemns the extra-judicial killing of two more innocent Kashmiris in the Khanmoh area on the outskirts of Srinagar by the Indian occupation forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The impunity granted to Indian Occupation Forces has resulted in the systematic targeting of Kashmiri youth through extra-judicial killings, torture in custody, enforced disappearances, and incarcerations under the cover of draconian laws such as the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), Public Safety Act (PSA) and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Pakistan has consistently emphasized that the gross and systematic violations of human rights being perpetrated by the Indian occupation forces warrant an investigation by a United Nations Commission of Inquiry, as recommended by the OHCHR in its reports of 2018 and 2019.

The ministry added, Pakistan reiterates its call for independent inquiry under international scrutiny to investigate the unabated extra-judicial killings of Kashmiris by Indian Occupation Forces and to bring the perpetrators of these heinous crimes to justice.

