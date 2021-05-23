Double Click 970×250

Pakistan successfully develops Chinese CanSino Covid vaccine locally

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

23rd May, 2021. 01:20 pm
Adsense 300×600
Pakistan successfully develops Chinese CanSino Covid vaccine locally

In a bid to facilitate national vaccination drive, Pakistan has successfully manufactured a COVID vaccine locally at the National Institute of Health (NIH) Islamabad.

Well informed sources said that overall 124,000 doses of single-dose CanSino vaccine were manufactured at the NIH and would be available for use from the next week.

The vaccine was prepared by Pakistani experts under the supervision of a Chinese team, said the sources; adding that the second batch of the vaccine will be prepared solely by the Pakistani experts.

The Chinese team, according to sources, assisted them during the manufacturing process with the raw material provided by the Chinese firm CanSino.

The National Control Lab for Biologicals of the DRAP will examine the vaccine and give a final approval regarding its use. The doses will be supplied nationwide soon after receiving DRAP’s approval.

The the local production of the CanSino vaccine will gradually make Pakistan largely self-sufficient in meeting its COVID-19 vaccine needs.

Adsense 728×90

Read More

Hina Altaf Aagha Ali
9 mins ago
Hina Altaf Completes A Year of Happy wedded bliss with Husband Aagha Ali

The cute showbiz couple Hina Altaf and Aagha Ali are celebrating their...
Shah Mahmood Qureshi
14 mins ago
Pakistan backs UNSC’s statement on Israel-Gaza Ceasefire

Pakistan has supported the United Nations Security Council’s (UNSC) statement welcoming the...
FM Qureshi Jahangir Tareen
53 mins ago
FM Qureshi Lambasts Newly Formed Jahangir Tareen Group

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, in his recent remarks, lambasted the Jahangir...
Sarah Khan Falak Shabir
1 hour ago
Are Sarah Khan & Falak Shabir Expecting Twins?

One of the most adored couples of Pakistan’s showbiz industry Sarah Khan and Falak...
PM Imran Khan to inaugurate Ehsaas Saving Wallets on Monday
1 hour ago
PM Imran Khan to inaugurate Ehsaas Saving Wallets Project on Monday

Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate Ehsaas Saving Wallets (Ehsaas Bachat Bank...
Boxer Amir Khan mother pancreatic cancer
2 hours ago
Boxer Amir Khan’s mother to undergo operation for her pancreatic cancer

Famed British boxer Amir Khan has recently appealed to fans to pray for...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Hina Altaf Aagha Ali
9 mins ago
Hina Altaf Completes A Year of Happy wedded bliss with Husband Aagha Ali

The cute showbiz couple Hina Altaf and Aagha Ali are celebrating their...
Shah Mahmood Qureshi
14 mins ago
Pakistan backs UNSC’s statement on Israel-Gaza Ceasefire

Pakistan has supported the United Nations Security Council’s (UNSC) statement welcoming the...
FM Qureshi Jahangir Tareen
53 mins ago
FM Qureshi Lambasts Newly Formed Jahangir Tareen Group

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, in his recent remarks, lambasted the Jahangir...
Sarah Khan Falak Shabir
1 hour ago
Are Sarah Khan & Falak Shabir Expecting Twins?

One of the most adored couples of Pakistan’s showbiz industry Sarah Khan and Falak...