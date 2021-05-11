Double Click 970×250

Pakistan to start walk-in vaccination for people above 40 from Wednesday

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

11th May, 2021. 04:13 pm
Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has announced that the walk-in vaccination facility for people above 40-years-old will be opened from May 12 (Wednesday) onwards.

“Starting tomorrow the 12th of May all 40 plus who have registered will be able to walk into any vaccination center of their choice and get vaccinated,” the minister wrote on Twitter.

He also informed that vaccination centers are opened for this week and will only be closed for two days on account of Eid-ul-Fitr.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 3,084 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths and cases followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

320,851 coronavirus cases have been validated in Punjab, 293,426 in Sindh, 124,979 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 78,382 in Islamabad, 23,534 in Balochistan, 17,984 in Azad Kashmir, and 5,401 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Pakistan has so far administered 12,267,310 coronavirus tests and 38,883 in the last 24 hours. 766,492 patients have recovered in the country whereas 4,859 patients are in critical condition.

