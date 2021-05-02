Pakistan to stop all inbound pedestrian traffic from midnight of May 4/5

Adsense 300×250

The government of Pakistan has revised its land border management policy with neighboring Iran and Afghanistan in a bid to stop the transfer of new variants of coronavirus.

According to the details, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has taken the decision in order to halt the transfer of new variants of coronavirus from the neighboring countries with revision in the land border management policy.

Moreover, the NCOC stated that the revised land border management policy will come into force from midnight between 4 and 5 May.

According to NCOC, the new border policy will remain enforced until midnight of 19 and 20 May. The policy will be implemented over the people who will cross the border on foot.

As per the statement, Iran, Afghan border terminals will remain open for the entire week. The statement added that the tally of border personnel being increased to ensure implementation on the testing protocols.