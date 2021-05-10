Double Click 970×250

Pakistan welcomes Taliban’s announcement of ceasefire during Eid

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

10th May, 2021. 04:29 pm
Pakistan welcomes Taliban's announcement of ceasefire during Eid

Pakistan on Monday welcomed the three-day ceasefire announcement for Eid-ul-Fitr by the Taliban.

According to the details, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said,

We welcome the three-day ceasefire announcement for Eid-ul-Fitr by Taliban. We fully support all efforts that lead to reduction in violence and contribute to achieving durable stability & lasting peace in Afghanistan.

Let it be known that the Taliban on Monday (today) released a statement in which they announced a ceasefire during the Eid holidays.

The Taliban declared a ceasefire across Afghanistan to mark this week’s Eid-ul-Fitr holiday.

“Mujahideen of the Islamic Emirate are instructed to halt all offensive operations against the enemy countrywide from the first till the third day of Eid,” a statement released by the Taliban said on Monday.

Eid ul-Fitr marks the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, its start determined by the sighting of the new moon. The Taliban declared similar ceasefires last year to mark Muslim holidays.

