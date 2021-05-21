Pakistan welcomes the announcement of Gaza ceasefire

Pakistan has welcomed the Gaza ceasefire as the Israeli security cabinet and Hamas agree to halt 11 days of fighting.

According to the details, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in a series of tweets today urged the need to move forward for permanent resolution of the Palestinian issue.

He said,

Pakistan welcomes the announcement of a ceasefire. This is the power of collective, unified action; this is the effort of every person and every nation, together for a just cause. May this ceasefire be the 1st step towards peace in Palestine.

Pakistan Foreign Minister also said that Israel’s occupation of Palestine must end and illegal settlements and apartheid-like regime imposed in the occupied territories must be dismantled.

In his tweet, he wrote:

Israel’s occupation of Palestine must end & illegal settlements & apartheid like regime imposed in the occupied territories must be dismantled. Implementation of UN res for the establishment of independent & contiguous Palestinian State w/ Al-Quds Al Sharif as its capital, imperative

Shah Mahmood Qureshi, earlier while addressing the emergency meeting of the UN General Assembly in New York, said that we need to send medical teams, medicines and other supplies, food, and other necessities to Gaza and other parts of the occupied Palestinian territories.

He said in addition to the UNRWA emergency appeal, the Secretary-General should launch a comprehensive humanitarian assistance plan to provide succor and sustenance to the Palestinians.

He said Israel must open all the access points to Gaza to ensure the timely and urgent delivery of international assistance.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the General Assembly should secure unconditional implementation of resolution 242 of November 1967 in which the Security Council declared the ‘inadmissibility of the acquisition of territory by war’ and demanded that Israel withdraw its armed forces from territories occupied in the 1967 war.

The Foreign Minister said we should deploy an international protection force in the occupied territories.

He said it is appalling that the Security Council has been unable to exercise its primary responsibility for the maintenance of international peace and security.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said we must not fail the Palestinian people at this critical juncture.