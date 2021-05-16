Double Click 970×250

Pakistan will raise voice for oppressed Palestinians at every international forum: FM Qureshi

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

16th May, 2021. 08:31 pm
FM Qureshi

After the virtual emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Sunday, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi requested the international community to take immediate action and stop Israeli attacks against the unarmed Palestinians.

“Israeli forces continuously targeting innocent civilians including children, women, and elders in Palestine. Pakistan will raise voice for oppressed Palestinians at every international forum,” Qureshi added.

“Ceasefire is our priority,” Qureshi said following the OIC summit on Palestine, reiterating Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Palestinian people in their rightful battle for legitimate rights, notably their fundamental right to self-determination.

Qureshi, speaking at the OIC’s virtual emergency meeting today, asked the international community to defend Palestinians from Israel’s blatant use of force and flagrant violations of human rights

He asked the international community to intervene immediately to end Israeli atrocities against the civilian people in Gaza, saying that the bombardment of Gaza must be halted immediately.

Shah Mahmood stated that the Prime Minister has discussed the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

He expressed support with the Palestinians, saying they are battling heroically for their fundamental rights.

According to the minister, Israel’s crimes against humanity should not go unpunished, and there should be no impunity for Israel’s violations of international law and numerous human rights accords.

It is worth noting that Israel maintained its murderous attacks on Sunday, bringing the death toll of Palestinians in Gaza to 170, with more than 30 children and scores of other women slain in the airstrikes.

A day earlier (Saturday), eleven members of a single extended family were killed in an Israeli air attack on the western Gaza Strip, medics in the Palestinian enclave said.

