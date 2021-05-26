Pakistan Wishes Buddhists a happy and peaceful Vesak Day

Pakistan has on Wednesday felicitates all the Buddhists who are celebrating Vesak Day on Wednesday (May 26) amidst the pandemic outbreak.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, “Pakistan wishes a very happy Vesak Day to all celebrating across the world. Pakistan is very proud of its Buddhist heritage which includes the spectacular Gandhara civilization, Buddhist sites in Swat, Peshawar, and UNESCO world heritage sites at Taxila and Takht e Bahi.”

🇵🇰 wishes a very happy #VesakDay to all celebrating across the world.🇵🇰 is very proud of its Buddhist heritage which includes the spectacular Gandhara civilization, Buddhist sites in Swat, Peshawar, and @UNESCO world heritage sites at #Taxila and Takht e Bahi. pic.twitter.com/Axauid2CSX — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) May 26, 2021

President Halimah Yacob Wishes Happy Vesak

On the other hand, President Halimah Yacob, in a Facebook post, wished Buddhists a happy and peaceful Vesak Day, which she said is a holy day Buddhists around the world celebrate.

She said: “Although devotees will have muted celebrations this year due to phase two (heightened alert) measures, I am confident that they will continue to find ways to practise love and compassion.

“I also hope Singaporeans will continue to show care and empathy to the vulnerable in our midst during this challenging time.”

Why is Vesak Celebrated?

Vesak, also known as Buddha Jayanti, Buddha Purnima, and Buddha Day, is a holiday observed by Buddhists to commemorate the birth, enlightenment, and death of Siddhartha Gautama, who is commonly known as Buddha. Buddhists celebrate Vesak by decorating their temples with flowers and other decorations.

A special ceremony called “bathing the Buddha” also takes place on Vesak Day.