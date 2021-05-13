Pakistani and Indian armies exchange sweets on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr

Pakistan and Indian armies exchanged sweets on the auspicious occasion of Eid Al-Fitr today.

According to the media reports, both armies exchanged sweets at Poonch-Rawlakot and Mendhar Hotspring (Tatta Pani) Check posts today.

Both sides on the occasion also reiterated their resolve to ensure peace along the border.

IN February this year, Pakistan and India said that they had recommitted themselves to the 2003 ceasefire arrangement at the Line of Control and agreed to address the ‘core issues’ that could undermine peace and stability.

The surprise announcement was made in a joint statement by the militaries of the two countries on a ‘hotline contact’ between their DIrectors General Military Operations (DGMOs), which had apparently taken place a day earlier.

The conversation between Pakistani DGMO Maj Gen Nauman Zakaria and his Indian counterpart Lt Gen Paramjit San­gha was described as “free” and “frank” and held in a “cordial atmosphere”.

“Both sides agreed for strict observance of all agreements, understandings, and cease firing along the LoC and all other sectors, with effect from midnight 24/25 February 2021,” said a statement.

Pakistan and India had in November 2003 agreed to a ceasefire along the LoC and the Working Boundary. The agreement held for a few years, but regular violations have occurred since 2008. A sharp spike in the truce breaches has, meanwhile, been witnessed since 2014 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in India. Last year Indian troops committed over 3,000 ceasefire violations in which 28 people were martyred.

The statement said the two sides had concurred on reviving the existing mechanisms — hotline contact and flag meetings — for dealing with “any unforeseen situation or misunderstanding”.

Hotline contact is one of the oldest military confidence-building measures between Pakistan and India. The hotline contact was originally established in 1971, but its use followed ups and downs in the relations. The two sides had in their secretary-level talks in August 1992 agreed to resume DGMOs’ communication via the hotline on a weekly basis. The practice, however, could not become a permanent feature and remained dependent on the state of bilateral relations.