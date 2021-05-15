Pakistani nation is with Palestine and against Israel, says Sheikh Rashid

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid on Saturday has given a big statement on the Palestine-Israel conflict.

The interior minister said that Israel was paving the way for itself and the Islamic world is against Israel.

“The thinking of the people and the leadership in Pakistan is the same, even if there is opposition.”

Sheikh Rashid further said,

“At the diplomatic level, he is in touch with Palestinian and Saudi officials.”

The Interior Minister further added that,

“The Pakistani nation is with Palestine and against Israel.”

Sheikh Rashid said that there is a possibility of escalation of the war in the current situation. In case, there is a war then Pakistan and Turkey have strong armed forces to fight against Israel.

Moreover, Sheikh Rashid said that the role of OIC is not so important as its decisions are not what Muslims expect from it.

“The real decision is to be taken at the UN meeting”, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said.

It is pertinent to mention here that in the midst of an outbreak of violence by Israeli forces that has already taken the lives of over 100 Palestinians, the Israeli military on Saturday bombed a building hosting many foreign media offices, including those of the Associated Press and Al Jazeera, destroying it to the ground.

On the other hand, the United Nations said the Security Council would meet on Sunday to address the conflict as the world body’s Secretary-General called for “an immediate de-escalation and cessation of hostilities”. “Too many innocent civilians have already died,” Antonio Guterres tweeted.

“This conflict can only increase radicalization and extremism in the whole region.”