Pakistani, Palestinian & Turkish FMs Leave For New York To Attend UNGA Session On Palestine

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

19th May, 2021. 04:29 pm
FM Qureshi leaves for New York

Ahead of the joint departure to New York to attend the urgent United Nations General-Assembly (UNGA) session, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a meeting with his Palestinian counterpart Dr Riad Al-Maliki at Ankara airport.

During the meeting, Qureshi and Riad Al-Maliki exchanged views over the evolving situation in Palestine.

He conveyed the resolve of Pakistani leadership, especially Prime Minister Imran Khan, to continue supporting Palestinians’ struggle for the right to self-determination.

Also, the Foreign Minister strongly condemned the Israeli aggression against the innocent Palestinian Muslims.

While on a diplomatic peace mission to save the innocent Palestinians, FM Qureshi said Pakistan and Turkey are united with their brother FM Dr Riyad Al Maliki. “Together, we will stand for the people of Palestine,” he wrote in his tweet.

“Israel should answer for high handedness, should not go unaccountable,” Qureshi said in his statement.

Moreover, The Foreign Ministers of Pakistan, Turkey and Palestine depart together from Ankara for New York to participate in the UNGA session, set to take place on May 20th (Thursday). 

Earlier, Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the Presidential Palace and exchanged views over the ongoing Israel-Palestine clashes.

After visiting Turkey on Tuesday, Qureshi called on the Turkish President in Ankara. Both the countries reaffirmed that the international community has a collective responsibility to ensure necessary steps to address the grave situation in Palestine.

The leaders also discussed the ongoing preparations for the 7th Session of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council that will be held in Turkey this year.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi reiterated appreciation for Turkey’s principled and steadfast support on the issue of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He also lauded Turkey’s estimable efforts to re-energize the Afghan peace process.

FM Calls Upon Entire Muslim Community To Help Stop Israel’s Persecution In Gaza

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who arrived in Turkey today on an extensive diplomatic mission, said that Pakistan was establishing contacts with different countries in a bid to pressure Israel to stop violence against Palestine, which entered the 9th consecutive day.

In a statement on Tuesday, Shah Mahmood said the Muslims residing in European countries must also play their role in this regard.

He said, “The bombardment in Palestine has resulted in a power outage and affected the supplies of essential commodities.” “It will be lamentable if the international community remained silent on the Palestinian situation, added the Foreign Minister.

After his visit to Turkey, Qureshi, along with foreign ministers of Sudan, Palestine and Turkey will, then, leave for New York to attend the UNGA meeting, set to take place on May 20.

The Foreign Minister will also address an emergency session of the UNGA to reaffirm Pakistan’s support for the cause of oppressed Palestinians.

During his stay in New York, FM Qureshi will hold important meetings with different key figures and talk to international media and present Pakistan’s stance over the situation in Palestine.

