Pakistan’s 1st Full-Fledged Infectious Diseases Hospital Established In Karachi

Aizbah Khan

22nd May, 2021.
The government of Sindh has established Pakistan’s 1st full-fledged infectious diseases hospital in Karachi.

Adviser to the Sindh Chief Minister Murtaza Wahab Murtaza Wahab, in a message on a social networking site, said, “To deal with & treat critically ill patients suffering from #COVID19, Sindh Govt has established Pakistan’s 1st full-fledged infectious diseases hospital in Karachi.

“With 45 ventilator machines & 100 HDU beds right now, this facility is being further expanded,” the advisor added.

Note that, Pakistan will start a COVID-19 vaccination drive for people aged 30-40 from today, according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

According to the details, the NCOC has asked citizens between the ages of 30 and 40 to register for the CIVID-19 vaccine jab.

“Register yourself by sending CNIC to 1166. On receiving SMS, visit the mentioned Vaccination centre on the given date (or afterwards) and get vaccinated!” NCOC said in a Tweet.

88 more deaths and 4,007 cases have been reported in Pakistan due to the global coronavirus.

According to the National Command and Operations Center, the total number of deaths from coronavirus in Pakistan has reached 20,177 while the total number of infected people has reached 897,468.

The number of active cases across the country is 63,436 and 813,855 people have recovered from Coronavirus.

