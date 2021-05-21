Double Click 970×250

Pakistan’s GDP growth is estimated at 3.94% : Prime Minister Imran Khan

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

21st May, 2021. 09:27 pm
Adsense 300×600
Pakistan's GDP

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday told via the micro-blogging site Twitter that Pakistan’s GDP is estimated at 3.94%.

According to the Prime Minister, the National Accounts Committee has finalized the GDP growth estimate & GDP growth is estimated at 3.94%.

PM Khan said that this reflects the success of our govt’s economic policies while managing COVID 19 pandemic.

In the tweet, Prime Minister said,

“Our V-shaped recovery is balanced between 3 major sectors: agriculture, industry & services.”

Pakistan GDP Growth Rate Projected At 1.5 % For Current Fiscal Year:

Earlier in January, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had projected the GDP growth rate of Pakistan at 1.5 percent for the current fiscal year 2020-21.

According to the media reports, the projection of the international body was made after comparing the negative growth of 0.4 percent for the fiscal year 2019-2020 that was declined due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Although for the year 2019-2020 the GDP growth rate was projected at 1.9%, however, the pandemic hit the economy resulting in a severe crisis as thousands lost their jobs.

Whereas, for the fiscal year 2020-21, the incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf has envisioned a GDP growth rate target of 2.1% with expectations that the recovery of economic activities will help improve the progress trajectory.

IMF in its economic outlook said that Pakistan’s GDP growth forecast is projected at 1.5% for the current fiscal year as the difference from October’s last projection was 0.5 percent.

The IMF had projected GDP growth rate at 1% but has now revised it upward to 1.5% for the current fiscal year.

The IMF had projected that Pakistan’s growth rate will be 4% of GDP in the next fiscal year 2021-22.

The IMF’s World Economic Outlook for 2021 highlights that the global economy is projected to grow at 5.5%. The outlook also showed that the emerging economies stood at 8.3% and Africa at 3.2%.

Adsense 728×90

Read More

Hammad Azhar
11 mins ago
Hammad Azhar denies reports of increasing electricity prices

It was earlier announced that the electricity price will be increased by...
China Earthquake
38 mins ago
6.1 magnitude earthquake jolts China’s Yunnan province

A 6.1 magnitude earthquake has jolted China's southwestern province Yunnan on Friday....
body doubles of Bollywood stars
55 mins ago
Have a look at the body doubles of Bollywood stars Salman Khan, Shah Rukh, Hrithik Roshan and Tapsee Pannu

Bollywood stars are considered superheroes in India. In movies, these actors are...
Imran Khan
2 hours ago
The day will come when the Palestinians will get their land: Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the day will come when Palestinians...
Ali Zafar Pak China
2 hours ago
Ali Zafar Releases New Song To Celebrate 70 Years Of Pak-China Friendship

Pakistani singer Ali Zafar has once again won the hearts of Pakistanis...
Palestine Solidarity Day
2 hours ago
Prime Minister Imran Khan To Address Nation On Palestine Solidarity Day

Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to address the nation on Palestine...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Hammad Azhar
11 mins ago
Hammad Azhar denies reports of increasing electricity prices

It was earlier announced that the electricity price will be increased by...
China Earthquake
38 mins ago
6.1 magnitude earthquake jolts China’s Yunnan province

A 6.1 magnitude earthquake has jolted China's southwestern province Yunnan on Friday....
body doubles of Bollywood stars
55 mins ago
Have a look at the body doubles of Bollywood stars Salman Khan, Shah Rukh, Hrithik Roshan and Tapsee Pannu

Bollywood stars are considered superheroes in India. In movies, these actors are...
Imran Khan
2 hours ago
The day will come when the Palestinians will get their land: Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the day will come when Palestinians...