Double Click 970×250

Pakistan’s largest vaccination center inaugurated in Karachi

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

10th May, 2021. 03:58 pm
Adsense 300×600
Pakistan’s largest vaccination center inaugurated in Karachi

Minister for Health and Population Welfare, Sindh, Dr. Azra Pechuho on Monday inaugurated Pakistan’s largest vaccination center in Karachi.

According to the details, Dr. Azra Pechuho inaugurated the vaccination center at Karachi’s Expo Centre.

It has the capacity to carry out up to 30,000 vaccinations per day and will remain open 24 hours.

Expo Centre Karachi has 12 registration counters with six blocks that contain 96 cubicles.

Each shift at the center will have 360 health workers to administer the COVID-19 vaccines.

The inauguration was also attended by officials from the National Command and Operation Centre.

Vaccination drives will be expanded across the province and this will include an increase in vaccination centers and ease of accessibility for every community and demographic, the health department said in a statement.

After May 16, COVID-19 vaccinations will open for people under 40 years as well, the department added.

On the other hand, Pakistan’s government has announced under its new guidelines for the use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine that People under 40 years of age cannot use the vaccine.

The restriction for people under 40 years of age is irrespective of gender.

Meanwhile, Pakistan during the period of 24 hours, added 78 more deaths due to the coronavirus infection in the national tally which now stands at 18,993.

According to the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), 3,447 new positive cases were reported in the country in the said period, after which the national tally of confirmed cases jumped to 861,473.

Pakistan has conducted 37,756 tests in the past 24 hours out of which 3,447 persons were tested positive for the disease. The COVID Positivity Ratio was recorded at 9.12 percent. So far, 753,712 patients have recuperated from the disease.

Adsense 728×90

Read More

Israel's planned evictions
20 mins ago
United States expresses ‘serious concerns’ over Israel’s planned evictions

The National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan called upon his Israeli counterpart on...
Pakistan welcomes Taliban’s announcement of ceasefire during Eid
1 hour ago
Pakistan welcomes Taliban’s announcement of ceasefire during Eid

Pakistan on Monday welcomed the three-day ceasefire announcement for Eid-ul-Fitr by the...
$1.8 billion Parliament Renovation
2 hours ago
India bleeds due to COVID-19 while Modi presses ahead with $1.8 billion parliament renovation

New Delhi: While hospitals plead for life-saving oxygen and Covid-19 victims dying...
Babar Azam wins ICC men’s Player of the Month for April 2021
2 hours ago
Babar Azam wins ICC men’s Player of the Month for April 2021

Pakistan Cricket team Skipper Babar Azam has won the ICC Men’s Player of the...
Imran Yaqoob Minhas replaces Ghulam Nabi Memon as Additional IG Karachi
2 hours ago
Imran Yaqoob Minhas replaces Ghulam Nabi Memon as Additional IG Karachi

Imran Yaqoob Minhas has been posted as Karachi Additional Inspector General of...
UAE announces suspension of entry for travelers from Pakistan
3 hours ago
UAE announces suspension of entry for travelers from Pakistan

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced the suspension of entry for...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Israel's planned evictions
20 mins ago
United States expresses ‘serious concerns’ over Israel’s planned evictions

The National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan called upon his Israeli counterpart on...
Pakistan welcomes Taliban’s announcement of ceasefire during Eid
1 hour ago
Pakistan welcomes Taliban’s announcement of ceasefire during Eid

Pakistan on Monday welcomed the three-day ceasefire announcement for Eid-ul-Fitr by the...
$1.8 billion Parliament Renovation
2 hours ago
India bleeds due to COVID-19 while Modi presses ahead with $1.8 billion parliament renovation

New Delhi: While hospitals plead for life-saving oxygen and Covid-19 victims dying...
Babar Azam wins ICC men’s Player of the Month for April 2021
2 hours ago
Babar Azam wins ICC men’s Player of the Month for April 2021

Pakistan Cricket team Skipper Babar Azam has won the ICC Men’s Player of the...