Pakistan’s largest vaccination center inaugurated in Karachi

Minister for Health and Population Welfare, Sindh, Dr. Azra Pechuho on Monday inaugurated Pakistan’s largest vaccination center in Karachi.

According to the details, Dr. Azra Pechuho inaugurated the vaccination center at Karachi’s Expo Centre.

It has the capacity to carry out up to 30,000 vaccinations per day and will remain open 24 hours.

Expo Centre Karachi has 12 registration counters with six blocks that contain 96 cubicles.

The largest vaccination center in Pakistan was inaugurated by Minister for Health & Population Welfare, Sindh, Dr. @AzraPechuho. Karachi Expo Center can cater to 25,000-30,000 vaccinations per day and has 96 cubicles with trained staff, 24 hours a day, free of cost. #SindhHealth pic.twitter.com/CKF0urRd6N — Health and Population Welfare Department, Sindh (@SindhHealthDpt) May 10, 2021

Each shift at the center will have 360 health workers to administer the COVID-19 vaccines.

The inauguration was also attended by officials from the National Command and Operation Centre.

Vaccination drives will be expanded across the province and this will include an increase in vaccination centers and ease of accessibility for every community and demographic, the health department said in a statement.

After May 16, COVID-19 vaccinations will open for people under 40 years as well, the department added.

On the other hand, Pakistan’s government has announced under its new guidelines for the use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine that People under 40 years of age cannot use the vaccine.

The restriction for people under 40 years of age is irrespective of gender.

Meanwhile, Pakistan during the period of 24 hours, added 78 more deaths due to the coronavirus infection in the national tally which now stands at 18,993.

According to the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), 3,447 new positive cases were reported in the country in the said period, after which the national tally of confirmed cases jumped to 861,473.

Pakistan has conducted 37,756 tests in the past 24 hours out of which 3,447 persons were tested positive for the disease. The COVID Positivity Ratio was recorded at 9.12 percent. So far, 753,712 patients have recuperated from the disease.