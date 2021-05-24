Double Click 970×250

Palestinian Envoy Expresses Gratitude To Pakistan For Their Solidarity Against Israeli Attacks

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

24th May, 2021. 11:55 am
Adsense 300×600
Palestinian Ambassador to Pakistan

Ambassador of Palestine to Pakistan, Ahmed Ameen Rabei has on Sunday said that Pakistan has been vocal in its support of Palestine, especially as the latest wave of violence escalated between Gaza and Israel.

In his recent statement, the Palestinian ambassador to Pakistan expressed thankfulness to the Pakistani leaders for their support of Palestinian freedom and their solidarity with the innocent Muslims being attacked by the Israeli forces.

During an emergency session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on May 16 and last week’s UN General Assembly (UNGA) session, which ultimately resulted in a ceasefire agreement, Pakistan demanded an immediate end to the attacks by Israel against the Palestinians.

“Your efforts are greatly appreciated for speaking up and pushing for an emergency session of the OIC meeting and UN General Assembly to hold a cease-fire, de-escalation and an end to atrocities. Pakistan played an important role in building, steering the discussion and building a consensus. This historical act will be remembered, not only by the Palestinians, but the entire world, and it will be a history to remember for generations,” Ambassador Ahmed Rabei said.

“I am extremely grateful to all the people of Pakistan for the unwavering support you have given to Palestinians, your message of unity has strengthened and encouraged the spirits and boost the morale of the beleaguered Palestinians,” he said.

Rabei further added, “Although the war on Gaza ended, our struggle to get our freedom continues. INSHALLAH by working with our Pakistani brothers’ side by side we will free Palestine and we will all pray together in Al-Aqsa Mosque in Al-Quds Al-Shareef, the capital of Palestine.”

Note that a huge number of protests by Pakistani people had taken place to express solidarity with the Muslim brethren in Gaza.

Israeli police had fired thousands of Muslims gathered at Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem and also continued airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, which killed over 240 people, destroyed thousands of homes and disabled critical infrastructure in the Palestinian territory.

Adsense 728×90

Read More

US To Get Pakistan's Air, Ground Access Even After Pulling Out Troops From Afghanistan
22 mins ago
US To Get Pakistan’s Air, Ground Access Even After Pulling Out Troops From Afghanistan

A Pentagon official says Pakistan has allowed the US military to use...
India's COVID-19 death toll crosses 300000 mark
2 hours ago
India’s COVID-19 death toll crosses 300000 mark

The Health Ministry of India has confirmed 303,720 deaths on Monday, becoming...
Italy: 14 people, Including 5 Israelis Killed In Cable Car Crash
2 hours ago
Italy: 14 people, Including 5 Israelis Killed In Cable Car Crash

Fourteen people, including five Israelis, were killed in a cable car crash...
Hajj 2021
14 hours ago
Saudi Govt. yet to decide total number of pilgrims allowed to perform Hajj

Noorul Haq Qadri, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs on Sunday clarified that...
Prince Harry
16 hours ago
Prince Charles May Cut Off Harry If He Continues To Publicly Attack Queen

There is the possibility that Prince Charles may cut off Prince Harry...
China ultramarathon race killings
1 day ago
China: Extreme Freezing Weather Leaves 21 Ultramarathon Runners Dead, Other 8 Injured

The extreme cold weather in China's northwestern Gansu province has killed more...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Bella Hadid Dior Ties
2 mins ago
Bella Hadid’s Affiliation With Famous Brand In Tumult After Pro-Palestine Protest

After receiving intense flak for standing against the Israelis in support of...
Poverty Rate Around The World Soars Due To Pandemic: PM
11 mins ago
Poverty Rate Around The World Soars Due To Pandemic: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that millions of people in the...
US To Get Pakistan's Air, Ground Access Even After Pulling Out Troops From Afghanistan
22 mins ago
US To Get Pakistan’s Air, Ground Access Even After Pulling Out Troops From Afghanistan

A Pentagon official says Pakistan has allowed the US military to use...
Pakistan and Afghanistan Cricket series is planned to be held in the UAE
30 mins ago
Pakistan-Afghanistan cricket series likely to take place in UAE this year

Afghanistan is likely to host Pakistan for an upcoming white-ball series to...