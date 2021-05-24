Ambassador of Palestine to Pakistan, Ahmed Ameen Rabei has on Sunday said that Pakistan has been vocal in its support of Palestine, especially as the latest wave of violence escalated between Gaza and Israel.

In his recent statement, the Palestinian ambassador to Pakistan expressed thankfulness to the Pakistani leaders for their support of Palestinian freedom and their solidarity with the innocent Muslims being attacked by the Israeli forces.

During an emergency session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on May 16 and last week’s UN General Assembly (UNGA) session, which ultimately resulted in a ceasefire agreement, Pakistan demanded an immediate end to the attacks by Israel against the Palestinians.

“Your efforts are greatly appreciated for speaking up and pushing for an emergency session of the OIC meeting and UN General Assembly to hold a cease-fire, de-escalation and an end to atrocities. Pakistan played an important role in building, steering the discussion and building a consensus. This historical act will be remembered, not only by the Palestinians, but the entire world, and it will be a history to remember for generations,” Ambassador Ahmed Rabei said.

“I am extremely grateful to all the people of Pakistan for the unwavering support you have given to Palestinians, your message of unity has strengthened and encouraged the spirits and boost the morale of the beleaguered Palestinians,” he said.

Rabei further added, “Although the war on Gaza ended, our struggle to get our freedom continues. INSHALLAH by working with our Pakistani brothers’ side by side we will free Palestine and we will all pray together in Al-Aqsa Mosque in Al-Quds Al-Shareef, the capital of Palestine.”

Note that a huge number of protests by Pakistani people had taken place to express solidarity with the Muslim brethren in Gaza.

Israeli police had fired thousands of Muslims gathered at Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem and also continued airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, which killed over 240 people, destroyed thousands of homes and disabled critical infrastructure in the Palestinian territory.