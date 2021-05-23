Double Click 970×250

PCAA Notifies Travel Ban From More 15 Countries Following COVID Spike

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

23rd May, 2021. 09:45 am
PCAA notifies Category C

The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has on Saturday announced fresh travel restrictions for inbound passengers following the third Coronavirus wave across the country.

According to the details, the PCAA has added 15 more countries in category C of the international travel list.

The CAA has renewed its category C for international travel and added Bangladesh, Iran, Iraq and other countries to the list. India, Brazil, South Africa, Portugal, Nepal are already included in the list. The number of countries included in category C currently stands at 38.

PCAA Category C

Those coming from countries in the C travel category will have to take prior approval from the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC).

Moreover, the aviation department has also prolonged the travel restrictions of 38 countries placed in Category C after the decision takes by the NCOC.

Earlier, the PCAA had allowed airlines to run 30% more outbound international flights from the country following the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases.

A notification issued by CAA has permitted the airlines so that they could take passengers in their outbound flights, that were previously going vacant. The increased international flight operation would also include cargo flights of the airlines.

“We have taken the decision in the wake of a crowd and fewer number of available flights,” the CAA said.

On the other hand, Seven inbound passengers have tested positive for coronavirus at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airlines who arrived in Pakistan through an international airline from Saudi Arabia.

The COVID-19 test of seven passengers came positive during the examination of 254 inbound travellers from Saudi Arabia who had travelled from Jeddah.

