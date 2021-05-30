PDM unsuccessfully trying to move the clock backwards: Shibli Faraz

Minister for Science and Technology Senator Shibli Faraz has on Sunday said that the Opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is trying to move the clock backwards.

These remarks by Shibli Faraz came after the PDM has asked the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to gather a meeting of the country’s political parties to seek a “consensus package” that should then be presented before parliament for approval.

In his tweet today, the Minister wrote, “Proponents of democracy in practice undermining parliament. PDM is out of touch with the new realities and unsuccessfully trying to move the clock backwards. Government reiterates its offer to discuss electoral reforms in the parliament to have free fair and transparent elections.”

PDM president Maulana Fazlur Rehman during a media briefing on Saturday said, “The PDM has rejected the one-sided electoral reforms package, including the ordinance promulgated by the government to secure EVMs. The PDM has expressed its reservations (over the move) and declared it a pre-poll rigging plan.”

PML-N president and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif preferred to remain silent throughout the news conference.

“We demand that the ECP, which is constitutionally responsible for holding free and transparent elections, should convene a meeting of all political parties and present a package with national consensus so that it can be presented before the parliament,” said Fazl Maulana.

Earlier, Maulana Fazlur Rehman had said that the PDM would protest outside the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Criticizing the PTI government, he had said that it had opened the door to corruption and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) did not notice it.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the government itself are receiving money from Israel and India, and they are questioning our patriotism.

He said that PDM will hold a demonstration in front of the Election Commission office on January 19 in Islamabad.

Fazl had further said that on January 21 in Karachi, PDM will hold March in support of not recognizing Israel.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman had demanded the government resignation and said that people will sink the boat of this incompetent government.

He said that conspiracies were being hatched against the constitution and the rights of the provinces while the economy in Peshawar was destroyed like BRT.

The PDM Chief had said that there was no peace in Islamabad today and lawlessness in this government had increased to such an extent that shots were fired at the young boy in broad daylight.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that we do not believe in the politics of blood but we want to make you feel your responsibility.