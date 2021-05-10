Double Click 970×250

Peaceful Afghanistan means peaceful Pakistan: COAS

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

10th May, 2021. 05:35 pm
COAS

General Qamar Jawed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), visited Kabul, Afghanistan for a day-long official visit today (Monday). He held a meeting with H.E Ashraf Ghani, President of Afghanistan.

According to the statement issued by the media wing of Pakistan Military, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), General Sir Nicholas Patrick Carter, Chief of the Defence Staff UK was also present during the meeting.

ISPR in its statement said that matters of mutual interest, current developments in the Afghan Peace Process, enhanced bilateral security & defence cooperation, and the need for effective border management between the two brotherly countries were discussed.

COAS reiterated that a peaceful Afghanistan means a peaceful region in general and a peaceful Pakistan in particular.

We will always support the “Afghan led-Afghan Owned” Peace Process based on a mutual consensus of all stakeholders.

Afghan President thanked COAS for a meaningful discussion and appreciated Pakistan’s sincere & positive role in Afghan Peace Process.

Later, COAS also called on H.E. Dr Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation of Afghanistan and discussed matters related to Afghan Peace Process.

Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid, Director General Inter Services Intelligence, accompanied COAS during the visit.

