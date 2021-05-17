Petrol price to remain unchanged till May 31st in Pakistan: Farrukh Habib

On Monday, Farrukh Habib, State Minister for Information and Broadcasting said that the petroleum products prices in Pakistan will remain unchanged till May 31st.

The state minister announced it via Twitter and said,

“The petroleum products price will remain the same till May 31,” adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan does not want to put burden on people despite the increasing rates in the international market.

Farrukh Habib claimed if the rates of petroleum products are not increased that the national exchequer would suffer a loss of Rs2.77 billion.

“The government has not only adjusted petroleum levy but also reduced the sales tax on light diesel and kerosene oil.”

Therefore, petrol will continue to cost Rs108.56 per litre, diesel Rs110.76 per litre, kerosene oil Rs80, and light diesel oil Rs77.65 per litre.

پیٹرولیم مصنوعات کی قیمتیں نہ بڑھانے سے حکومتی خزانہ کو2.77 ارب کا روپے بوجھ برداشت کرنا پڑے گا۔حکومت نے نہ صرف پیٹرولیم لیوی میں ا،یڈجسمنٹ کی بلکہ لائیٹ ڈیزل اور کیروسین آئل پر سیلز ٹیکس میں بھی کمی کی ہے — Farrukh Habib (@FarrukhHabibISF) May 17, 2021

Earlier today, the government had increased the prices of petroleum products by Rs 3.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had sent a summary of changes in prices of petroleum products to the Petroleum Division.

According to sources, the OGRA had recommended a Rs1.90 increase in per litre price of petrol while a Rs3.25 increase in that of high-speed diesel.

After seeking approval from Prime Minister Imran Khan, the new price for petrol after the rise would be Rs110.49 whereas, for diesel, the new price would be Rs114.11.

However, the new prices for petrol and high-speed diesel would be applicable from 12 a.m (tonight).

The government had earlier decided on 10th May to maintain the sales tax rate on petrol and high-speed diesel.

According to the notification issued by the government, the sales tax rate on petrol and diesel will remain at 17%.

The notification said that the sales tax rate on kerosene has been reduced from 17% to 15.44% while the sales tax rate on light diesel has been reduced from 17% to 7.56%.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had decided that the price of petroleum products would not be increased. The OGRA summary recommended an increase of Rs. 5 to 10.

The Prime Minister rejected it and decided to maintain the April 16 prices.

According to the notification issued by the Finance Ministry, the price of petrol has been fixed at Rs 108.56 per litre, high-speed diesel at Rs 110.76 per litre, kerosene at Rs 80 per litre and light diesel at Rs 77.65 per litre.

The government is bearing the burden of Rs 4.8 billion by maintaining prices.