Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Petroleum products’ prices likely to increase from June 1st

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

30th May, 2021. 05:31 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Prices of petroleum products to increase

The price of petroleum products is likely to increase as the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has sent a summary to the Petroleum Division to revise the petroleum products’ prices on Sunday.

As per the sources, the price of diesel will likely increase by Rs4.30, while OGRA has also suggested an increase in the price of petrol and kerosene.

However, OGRA has proposed to maintain the price of light diesel, said the sources.

It should be mentioned here that the Ministry of Finance after consultation with Prime Minister Imran Khan will decide on the prices of petroleum products.

The government had earlier decided on 10th May to maintain the petrol and high-speed diesel sales tax rate.

According to the notification issued by the government, the sales tax rate on petrol and diesel will remain at 17%.

The notification said that the sales tax rate on kerosene has been reduced from 17% to 15.44% while the sales tax rate on light diesel has been reduced from 17% to 7.56%.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had decided that the price of petroleum products would not be increased. The OGRA summary recommended an increase of Rs. 5 to 10.

The Prime Minister rejected it and decided to maintain the April 16 prices.

According to the notification issued by the Finance Ministry, the price of petrol has been fixed at Rs 108.56 per liter, high-speed diesel at Rs 110.76 per liter, kerosene at Rs 80 per liter, and light diesel at Rs 77.65 per liter.

The government is bearing the burden of Rs 4.8 billion by maintaining prices.

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

PSL 2021: Sarfaraz Ahmed Couldn't Leave For UAE due to clearance issues
41 mins ago
PSL 2021: Sarfaraz Ahmed Couldn’t Leave For UAE due to clearance issues

Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfraz Ahmed and 10 other players could not leave...
NCOC Separate COVID Vaccination centres
2 hours ago
NCOC Decides To Set Up Separate COVID Vaccination centres For educational staff

The National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) has decided to install separate...
PM Imran Answering Public Queries During Live Interaction
2 hours ago
PM Imran Answering Public Queries During Live Interaction

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that he wants to assure people that...
K-P to Reopen Schools In 5 More Districts As COVID Cases Fall
2 hours ago
K-P to Reopen Schools In 5 More Districts As COVID Cases Fall

The decision has been made to open educational institutions in 5 more...
Shaan Shahid
2 hours ago
“Daughters make a house in your heart and live there till eternity,” says Shaan Shahid

Actor Shaan Shahid, son of renowned Pakistani film industry actress Neelo Begum,...
US Shop Faces Backlash For Selling 'Not Vaccinated' Yellow Star T-shirt
3 hours ago
US Shop Faces Backlash For Selling ‘Not Vaccinated’ Yellow Star T-shirt

A shop in the US state of Tennessee has landed into hot...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

PSL 2021: Sarfaraz Ahmed Couldn't Leave For UAE due to clearance issues
41 mins ago
PSL 2021: Sarfaraz Ahmed Couldn’t Leave For UAE due to clearance issues

Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfraz Ahmed and 10 other players could not leave...
NCOC Separate COVID Vaccination centres
2 hours ago
NCOC Decides To Set Up Separate COVID Vaccination centres For educational staff

The National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) has decided to install separate...
PM Imran Answering Public Queries During Live Interaction
2 hours ago
PM Imran Answering Public Queries During Live Interaction

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that he wants to assure people that...
K-P to Reopen Schools In 5 More Districts As COVID Cases Fall
2 hours ago
K-P to Reopen Schools In 5 More Districts As COVID Cases Fall

The decision has been made to open educational institutions in 5 more...