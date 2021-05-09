Double Click 970×250

PM condemns Israeli forces’ attacks on worshippers in Al-Aqsa Mosque

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

09th May, 2021. 04:03 pm
PM

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has strongly condemned the attack of Israeli Forces on Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is currently on a visit to Saudi Arabia, took to his Twitter and said that the Israeli forces have violated all norms of humanity and international law.

While reiterating the support for the Palestinian people, Prime Minister Imran Khan appealed to the world community to take immediate action to protect Palestinians and their legitimate rights.

Earlier today President Dr. Arif Alvi also termed the heinous Israeli Forces’ attack at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque as “shame” and also assured the Palestinian brethren that very soon international politics will be based on morality and not on vested interests.

The President in his tweet, wrote, “It is a shame that Israeli apartheid against Palestinians continues. Atrocious attack on peaceful praying Muslims are given the usual media spin of ‘clashes’. My brothers don’t lose hope. Time is near when International Politics will be based on morality & not on vested interests.”

At least 205 Palestinians and 17 officers were injured in the night-time clashes at Islam’s third-holiest site and around East Jerusalem, Palestinian medics and Israeli police said, as thousands of Palestinians faced off with several hundred Israeli police in riot gear.

