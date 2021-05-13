Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan said on Thursday that ‘this Eid’ must be celebrated in a quiet manner with families.

He took to his official Twitter account and extended greetings to the Muslims celebrating the festive occasion in Pakistan and elsewhere.

“Eid Mubarak to our Muslim Ummah. This is a very different Eid which we must celebrate in a quiet manner with our families, for 2 imp reasons. One: there is the Corona pandemic. In Pakistan we are now again beginning to control the spread so it is vital for our ppl to observe SOPs,” he wrote.

“Two, equally critical is the need for us all to show solidarity with the Kashmiris & Palestinians who are suffering oppression by Occupation Powers in complete violation of their international guaranteed basic human rights.” He continued.

Earlier today in his message, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Allah Almighty has taught us to be patient and thankful in Ramadan and to realize others’ sufferings and hunger.

He said that the realization and compassion towards others was the real strength and identity of human society.

“The same feelings were also the characteristics of State of Medina, which we follow as our role model.’ Said the Prime Minister.

He said that ‘We should stick to the very passion to play a role to develop a human-friendly society.’

Imran Khan said that the world is facing the third wave of pandemic, therefore the people should exercise extra caution and strictly abide by the health protocols.

The precautions are also the injunctions of Islam as well as teachings of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be Upon Him), he added.