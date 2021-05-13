Double Click 970×250

PM explains why ‘this Eid’ should be celebrated in a quiet manner

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

13th May, 2021. 02:51 pm
Adsense 300×600
PM explains why ‘this Eid’ should be celebrated in a quiet manner

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan said on Thursday that ‘this Eid’ must be celebrated in a quiet manner with families.

He took to his official Twitter account and extended greetings to the Muslims celebrating the festive occasion in Pakistan and elsewhere.

“Eid Mubarak to our Muslim Ummah. This is a very different Eid which we must celebrate in a quiet manner with our families, for 2 imp reasons. One: there is the Corona pandemic. In Pakistan we are now again beginning to control the spread so it is vital for our ppl to observe SOPs,” he wrote.

“Two, equally critical is the need for us all to show solidarity with the Kashmiris & Palestinians who are suffering oppression by Occupation Powers in complete violation of their international guaranteed basic human rights.” He continued.

Earlier today in his message, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Allah Almighty has taught us to be patient and thankful in Ramadan and to realize others’ sufferings and hunger.

He said that the realization and compassion towards others was the real strength and identity of human society.

“The same feelings were also the characteristics of State of Medina, which we follow as our role model.’ Said the Prime Minister.

He said that ‘We should stick to the very passion to play a role to develop a human-friendly society.’

Imran Khan said that the world is facing the third wave of pandemic, therefore the people should exercise extra caution and strictly abide by the health protocols.

The precautions are also the injunctions of Islam as well as teachings of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be Upon Him), he added.

Adsense 728×90

Read More

Maya Ali Serves Major Desi Inspiration For Eid In Tea Pink Dress
4 hours ago
Maya Ali Serves Major Desi Inspiration For Eid In Tea Pink Dress

This Eid-ul-Fitr, Maya Ali is serving her fans major desi inspiration by...
Meteorological Department Issues Heatwave Alert In Karachi
6 hours ago
Meteorological Department Issues Heatwave Alert In Karachi

The Meteorological Department has issued a heatwave alert in Karachi. The weather...
COAS Spends Eid 2nd Day With Troops Stationed On Western border
6 hours ago
COAS Spends Eid 2nd Day With Troops Stationed On Western border

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the...
Malala Yousafzai To Attend HBO "Friends" Reunion
7 hours ago
Malala Yousafzai To Attend HBO “Friends” Reunion

The long-awaited cast reunion of the popular American drama series 'Friends' will...
Farooq Qaiser: Uncle Sargam, A household Name For 90s Kids Passes Away
7 hours ago
Farooq Qaiser: Uncle Sargam, A household Name For 90s Kids Passes Away

Well-known Pakistani artist and creator of puppet comedy character Uncle Sargam Farooq...
Hina Altaf, Agha Ali Send Love To Fans On Eid Amidst Pandemic
8 hours ago
Hina Altaf, Agha Ali Send Love To Fans On Eid Amidst Pandemic

On Friday the second day of Eid-ul-Fitr Hina Altaf shared photos with...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

USD TO PKR: Dollar Rate In Pakistan Today 2021
11 mins ago
Latest Dollar Rate In Pakistan Today For, 15th May 2021

Today’s USD to PKR (Dollar price in Pakistan today 2021) exchange rate given below....
Bitcoin soars above
26 mins ago
Bitcoin to PKR: Today 1 Bitcoin Price in Pakistan, 15th May 2021

Karachi: Today 1 BTC to PKR (Bitcoin to PKR) according to the...
gold rate today
41 mins ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 15th May 2021

Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today on (13th May 2021) is being sold...
Maya Ali Serves Major Desi Inspiration For Eid In Tea Pink Dress
4 hours ago
Maya Ali Serves Major Desi Inspiration For Eid In Tea Pink Dress

This Eid-ul-Fitr, Maya Ali is serving her fans major desi inspiration by...