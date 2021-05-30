PM Imran Answering Public Queries During Live Interaction

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that he wants to assure people that Allah promises to make things easier after every difficulty and in difficult times, God wants us to be patient.

While doing a live calls session, the Prime Minister said no government has ever faced as many problems as our government faced in 2018.

The Prime Minister said that we have to go through difficult times till the income of the country does not increase that is why he had told the nation on the first day that we have to go through a difficult time.

He said that when a country goes bankrupt, it needs time to recover.

The Prime Minister said that the two biggest problems of the people are inflation and unemployment, as the growth rate goes up, the wheel of the economy starts turning.

Referring to the opposition, he said that if he will give NRO to them then they will not create any hurdle for his government.

Talking about the latest Israel- Hamas tension the Prime Minister said that the United States also acknowledges that the Palestinians are being persecuted.

On the Kashmir issue, Prime Minister Imran Khan said Pakistan cannot sell the blood of Kashmiri brothers adding that restoring relations with India means betraying Kashmiris

We Can’t improve trade with India on Kashmiris’ blood but if India will revoke its 5 August decision then things would proceed, the premier added.

People can contact Prime Minister Imran Khan on telephone number 051-9224900.

Earlier, Chairman Standing Committee on Info Broadcasting Senator Faisal Javed said in a tweet that Prime Minister Imran will listen to the public complaints via telephone on Sunday, May 30.