Prime Minister Imran Khan has on Thursday (today) arrived in Lahore on an official visit and has performed the groundbreaking of a housing project at Raiwind under the Punjab Peri-Urban Low-Cost Housing Scheme.

During his visit, the Prime Minister was accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib.

He was also briefed about the project. Also, the premier will also meet hold a meeting with Usman Buzdar, where the Chief Minister will brief the premier about the steps taken by the government during Ramadan.

According to sources, Prime Minister Imran Khan will overview the status of coronavirus and vaccines in the province as well.

The Prime Minister will preside over various sessions in the metropolis as well. Moreover, important political issues will also be discussed during his visit.

On the other hand, arrangements for Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Saudi Arabia have been completed. The Prime Minister will leave for Saudi Arabia for a two-day official visit on Saturday.

According to sources, the Pakistani government delegation will reach Saudi Arabia in two to three phases. The first government delegation has left Pakistan for Saudi Arabia.

The delegation includes Special Assistant to Prime Minister Malik Amin Aslam and Chairman Standing Committee on Defense Amjad Khan Niazi.

Sources said that the delegation will have important meetings tomorrow regarding the Billion Tree Tsunami Project in Saudi Arabia.

The official delegation will deal with the necessary issues before the arrival of the Prime Minister in Saudi Arabia.