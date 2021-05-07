PM Imran Arrives In Saudi Arabia On A Three-Day Official Visit

Prime Minister Imran Khan has arrived in Saudi Arabia on a three-day official visit at the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman.

During the visit, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and members of the Federal Cabinet accompanied the Prime Minister.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Allama Tahir Ashrafi and Special Assistant for Political Affairs Dr Shahbaz Gill arrived in Jeddah on Wednesday to prepare for the visit.

The areas to be signed during PM Imran Khan’s visit include Green Pakistan, Green Saudi Arabia and Green Middle East, formation of National Supreme Coordination Council, Ministry of Interior and Ministry of Culture and Information.

After meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Saudi leaders, Prime Minister Imran Khan will perform Umrah with first lady Bushra Bibi and pay homage to the Holy Prophet in Medina.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will also meet the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen to discuss Islamophobia and other issues of the Islamic world.

Prior to the Prime Minister’s visit, Pakistan’s Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has also arrived in Saudi Arabia. General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman on Friday.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the meeting in Jeddah on Friday discussed bilateral relations, especially issues of mutual interest, including opportunities for cooperation and development in the military and defence sectors.