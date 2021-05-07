Double Click 970×250

PM Imran Arrives In Saudi Arabia On A Three-Day Official Visit

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

08th May, 2021. 12:27 am
Adsense 300×600
PM Imran Arrives In Saudi Arabia On A Three-Day Official Visit

Prime Minister Imran Khan has arrived in Saudi Arabia on a three-day official visit at the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman.

During the visit, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and members of the Federal Cabinet accompanied the Prime Minister.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Allama Tahir Ashrafi and Special Assistant for Political Affairs Dr Shahbaz Gill arrived in Jeddah on Wednesday to prepare for the visit.

The areas to be signed during PM Imran Khan’s visit include Green Pakistan, Green Saudi Arabia and Green Middle East, formation of National Supreme Coordination Council, Ministry of Interior and Ministry of Culture and Information.

After meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Saudi leaders, Prime Minister Imran Khan will perform Umrah with first lady Bushra Bibi and pay homage to the Holy Prophet in Medina.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will also meet the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen to discuss  Islamophobia and other issues of the Islamic world.

Prior to the Prime Minister’s visit, Pakistan’s Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has also arrived in Saudi Arabia. General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman on Friday.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the meeting in Jeddah on Friday discussed bilateral relations, especially issues of mutual interest, including opportunities for cooperation and development in the military and defence sectors.

Adsense 728×90

Read More

"History Will Remember When India Was Dying Modi Was Playing Flute"
39 mins ago
“History Will Remember When India Was Dying Modi Was Playing Flute”

The US broadcaster has published a report on the Modi government's preference...
Ayesha Omar new photos
46 mins ago
Ayesha Omar Looks Breathtaking In New Photos

Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar never fails to impress her fans with her astounding attires...
J-Hope
56 mins ago
BTS: J-Hope gives donation to child violence victims in East Africa

BTS J-Hope has recently made his fans proud as he donated a...
Jennifer Aniston
1 hour ago
Jennifer Anniston Feels Good After Being Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19

Hollywood megastar Jennifer Anniston is over the moon after she received the...
Mahira Khan new photos
1 hour ago
Mahira Khan’s New Photos Are A Treat To Sore Eyes

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan has always stunned people with her mesmerizing photos....
Hopefully, Shehbaz Sharif Will Return After Treatment: Qamar Zaman Kaira
1 hour ago
Hopefully, Shehbaz Sharif Will Return After Treatment: Qamar Zaman Kaira

Pakistan Peoples Party senior leader Qamar Zaman Kaira says that Shehbaz Sharif...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

"History Will Remember When India Was Dying Modi Was Playing Flute"
39 mins ago
“History Will Remember When India Was Dying Modi Was Playing Flute”

The US broadcaster has published a report on the Modi government's preference...
Ayesha Omar new photos
46 mins ago
Ayesha Omar Looks Breathtaking In New Photos

Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar never fails to impress her fans with her astounding attires...
J-Hope
56 mins ago
BTS: J-Hope gives donation to child violence victims in East Africa

BTS J-Hope has recently made his fans proud as he donated a...
Jennifer Aniston
1 hour ago
Jennifer Anniston Feels Good After Being Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19

Hollywood megastar Jennifer Anniston is over the moon after she received the...