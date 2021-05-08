Double Click 970×250

PM Imran Arrives Media Barefoot, Photo Goes viral On Social Media

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

08th May, 2021. 07:00 pm
Prime Minister Imran Khan reached Medina to pay homage to the Holy Prophet (PBUH) barefoot which has garnered the attention of people.

The Prime Minister was received at the airport by the Governor of Medina, Amir Faisal bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz.

Meanwhile, pictures have also been shared from the official account of the Prime Minister’s House in which it can be seen that while disembarking from the plane at Medina Airport, the Prime Minister was not wearing shoes and he was leaving with the delegation without shoes.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry also shared a picture of the Prime Minister without shoes.

 

