PM Imran Condoles The Sad Demise Of Politician Begum Nasim Wali Khan

17th May, 2021. 09:39 am
PM Imran Begum Nasim

Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed deep sorrow over the demise of veteran ANP leader Begum Nasim Wali Khan, who passed away on Sunday after suffering from diabetes and cardiac issues.

In his tweet today, the premier wrote, “My condolences & prayers go to the family of Begum Nasim Wali. She will be remembered for her struggle for democracy in Pakistan.”

Moreover, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has expressed his sincere condolences over the passing of political leader Begum Nasim Wali Khan.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the COAS felt deeply saddened by the sad demise of former parliamentarian and ANP leader Begum Nasim.

“May Allah Almighty bless the departed soul in eternal peace and give solace to the bereaved family, Ameen,” said the Army Chief.

Note that the senior political leader Begum Nasim Wali Khan passes away aged 88 on Sunday, family sources confirmed.

According to her family, Begum Nasim Wali Khan was suffering from diabetes and cardiac issues.

“Namaz-e-Janaza will be offered in Charsadda and its timings and place will be announced later,” family sources said.

Begum Nasim Wali Khan was the wife of ANP leader Khan Abdul Wali Khan and stepmother of incumbent ANP chief Asfandyar Wali Khan.

She was also elected member of the National Assembly (NA) once and member of the provincial assembly three times.

She has also served as the head of the Awami National Party (ANP).

