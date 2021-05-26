Prime Minister Imran Khan has on Wednesday (today) said that ensures the obvious health benefits to all the citizens by the health cards and also announced free medical aid to all the residents of Punjab.

Addressing the launching ceremony of the Insaf Sehat Sahulat Card in Layyah, the Prime Minister said that under this new card system, each family will have health insurance of Rs 720,000.

“An additional amount of 300,000 may be provided to the holders of the card, if necessary, to complete the treatment,” the premier said.

He has also announced universal health coverage through Insaf Health Card for people of Dera Ghazi Khan and Sahiwal Divisions.

“I want every citizen to have a health insurance facility,” he said adding, “I want to make Pakistan a welfare state.”

He further added that Pakistan was developing rapidly 50 to 60 years ago.

During his address, he said that the population of Islamabad has increased and due to the increase in population, other resources including water was being affected.

Moreover, PM Imran commended Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar for uplifting the backward areas of the province like DG Khan and Sahiwal Divisions. “Inclusive development of backward areas also helps prevent concentration of population in big cities, where the provision of civic amenities has become a challenge now,” he added.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Imran Khan has arrived in Layyah to inaugurate and perform groundbreaking of various development projects.

He launched the project of switching Basic Health Units on solar energy in the province and has addressed the participants on the occasion.

The Prime Minister will also perform groundbreaking of 200-bed mother and child hospital.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan has on Wednesday pointed out the difference between the overall performance of the incumbent government and the then Pakistan Muslime League-Nawaz (PML-N) government for the past 10 years.

In a tweet today, the premier said that in the last 31 months of the PTI government in Punjab anti-corruption recovered Rs 220 billion.

“The difference in anti-corruption dept Punjab’s performance during PTI govt & PMLN’s 10 yrs is clearly visible in the results achieved so far. In the last 31 mths of our govt in Punjab anti-corruption recovered Rs 220 bn, in contrast to the dismal record of PMLN govt’s 10 yrs,” he wrote.

The Prime Minister also compared the recoveries of the state land and indirect cash recovery during PML-N’s tenure and that of the Imran Khan-led government.

He wrote, “State land worth Rs.192 bn recovered as compared to Rs 2.6 bn worth state land recovery under PMLN’s 10 yrs. Cash recovery is Rs 2.35 bn as compared to only Rs 430 mn during PMLN’s 10 yrs. Indirect cash recovery now stands at Rs 26 bn in contrast to zero during PMLN’s last 10 yrs.”

He further said that since the PTI government took its charge in 2018, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has recovered Rs 484 billion in contrast to only Rs 290 billion recovered during 1999 – 2017.