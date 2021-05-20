Double Click 970×250

PM Imran Hails Pak-China Brotherhood In Phone Call With His Chinese Counterpart

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

20th May, 2021. 01:11 pm
PM Imran calls Chinese counterpart

Prime Minister Imran Khan has on Thursday (today) held a telephonic conversation with his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang and reaffirmed to further solidify their bilateral relations.

During the call, PM Imran and the Chinese Prime Minister discussed matters related to bilateral relations, vaccine issues and the 70-year long friendship between the two countries.

The premier further lauded China for successfully landing a rover on Mars, becoming the third country after the United States to pull off the challenging feat.

Moreover, PM Imran, further commenting on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), said that Pakistan and China have jointly strengthened their ties.

“CPEC is a flagship project and will boost relations between the two countries,” he said.

He went on to add that the CPEC project will improve the economy, increase employment and trade among the two countries.

“2021 is an important year, the year of the completion of 70 years of Pak-China diplomatic relations,” Prime Minister Imran Khan said.

The Prime Minister stressed the need to continue with the momentum of high-level exchanges to further diversify strategic cooperation between the two countries.

He also congratulated the Chinese Premier on the 70th anniversary of the establishment of Pak-China diplomatic relations.

On the other hand, PM Imran Khan praised China for its cooperation in the supply of the Coronavirus vaccine doses to Pakistan.

He also extended thankfulness to China for facilitating vaccine development at the National Institutes of Health.

