Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

02nd May, 2021. 09:45 pm
PM Imran Holds High-Level Meeting On Forthcoming Budget
Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that special attention should be paid to development projects in the next budget.

According to details, a high-level meeting was held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Imran Khan on the forthcoming budget and the country’s economy in which the Prime Minister was briefed on the comprehensive strategy devised to curb the country’s economy and inflation.

The Prime Minister was informed in the briefing that the budget for the next financial year will be a development budget, the entire focus of the budget will be on increasing the growth rate.

Briefing the meeting, it was further said that new projects would be launched in the next financial year by further accelerating the development works while creating innumerable employment opportunities, increasing the volume of GDP and increasing the revenue.

Presiding over the meeting, Imran Khan said that special attention should be paid to development projects in the next budget, ensuring completion of ongoing projects as well as finalizing development projects keeping in view the needs of the people.

Prime Minister Imran Khan further said that along with development projects, special attention should be paid to curb inflation.

The meeting was attended by Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, Federal Ministers Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Pervez Khattak, Shafqat Mehmood, Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan, Provincial Ministers Hashim Jawan Bakht, Taimur Saleem Jhagra and others top leaders.

