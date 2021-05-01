Adsense 970×250

PM Imran Khan has a special empathy for the labourers: Fawad Chaudhry

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

01st May, 2021. 02:30 pm
Fawad Chaudhry
Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has on Saturday said that bringing change in the lives of labourers of the society is the mission of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

On the occasion of Labour Day, Fawad Chaudhry shared his message and said the Prime Minister’s foremost priority is to take steps for the betterment of labourers.

He said, “Steps for the development of housing sector and Ehsaas program is a manifestation of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s strong commitment to the labourers.”

“Development of labour and protection of his rights can become the guarantor of collective development of the society and public welfare,” he added.

Meanwhile, Chaudhry, in his tweet on Saturday, said Prime Minister Imran Khan has a special empathy for the labourers and his heart beats for them.

“Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Institution has doubled the pension for the labourers who have also been given share in the housing scheme,” Fawad Chaudhry added.

He said the prosperity of labourers is our goal.

Moreover, On Labour Day, Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Dr. Arif Alvi, in their separate messages, have recalled the commitment for the protection of rights and welfare of the workers.

They also reiterated the government’s commitment to improve the working and living conditions of workers and the provision of housing and education facilities to them.

In his message, the President pushed workers of the country to come forward and play their role in making Pakistan a symbol of progress.

He said on this day, we reaffirm our resolve to continue our efforts for the dignity of labour and eulogize their valiant and heroic struggle for their fundamental rights.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that as workers’ role is pivotal for the economic development of any country, his government is committed to ensure that the benefits of economic progress will bring prosperity to the country.

“The day also provides us an opportunity to acknowledge invaluable contributions of our labour,” he said.

He said the Government also aims to develop automated, integrated systems for workers’ welfare institutions to provide relief to the workers.

Imran Khan added, “Our Government is fully aware of the challenges COVID-19 situation and our policy of striking a balance between the lives and the livelihoods is aimed at enabling the work force to have sufficient earning for their families during the pandemic.”

