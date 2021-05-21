Double Click 970×250

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

21st May, 2021. 03:21 pm
PM Imran Khan inaugurates largest Nuclear Power Plant in Pakistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that the 1,100 MW K-2 Nuclear Power Plant is a state-of-the-art Generation III nuclear power plant equipped with state-of-the-art safety and security arrangements.

According to the details, after inaugurating Karachi Nuclear Power Plant Unit 2 (K-2) on Friday (today), Prime Minister Imran Khan said that he is delighted to inaugurate the K-2 Nuclear Power Plant, established with the Chinese cooperation, on the special occasion of the 70th anniversary of Pakistan-China diplomatic ties.

Imran Khan expressed confidence that the project will greatly benefit Pakistan in respect of technology transfer and training of the youth in addition to the supply of clean energy.

The Prime Minister He said Pakistan and China have a unique relationship, which is getting fortified with every passing day.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also praised the Chinese leadership for lifting billions of people out of poverty and also waging war against corruption, particularly rampant in the corridors of power.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang in their congratulatory letters to each other on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of Pak-China diplomatic relations expressed strong commitment to further strengthen their All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership to create a brighter and promising future for the peoples of two countries.

In his letter addressed to the Chinese Premier, Imran Khan said both the countries are closely coordinating to celebrate this year in a befitting manner enabling the peoples of the two countries to truly understand the depth, the breadth and the vitality of this relationship.

Imran Khan said the two countries have made indefatigable efforts to foster, cement, and strengthen their ties. Our time-tested relationship is built around lasting values of mutual respect, mutual trust, and mutual understanding.

Prime Minister Imran Khan reaffirmed his government’s firm commitment to the expeditious completion of CPEC projects saying this will open up tremendous opportunities for growth and development in the region.

Imran Khan thanked China for their invaluable support to Pakistan in the fight against Covid-19.

