Double Click 970×250

PM Imran Khan will begin three-day visit to Saudi Arabia today

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

07th May, 2021. 10:10 am
Adsense 300×600
PM Imran Khan will begin two-day visit to Saudi Arabia today

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan is embarking on a three days official visit to Saudi Arabia from today.

According to the details, Imran Khan is visiting the Kingdom on the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.

During his visit, Prime Minister Imran Khan will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including the Foreign Minister and other members of the Cabinet.

Prime Minister’s consultations with the Saudi leadership will cover all areas of bilateral cooperation including economic, trade, investment, energy, job opportunities for Pakistani workforce, and welfare of Pakistani Diaspora in the Kingdom.

The two sides will also exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Several bilateral agreements/MoUs are expected to be signed during the visit.

The Prime Minister will meet the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen, the Secretary-General of the World Muslim League, Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa and the Imams of the Two Holy Mosques in Makkah and Medina.

He will also interact with the Pakistani Diaspora in Jeddah.

On May 5, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa called for more “military to military cooperation” between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement. 

“COAS emphasized the need to further enhance military-to-military cooperation between the two Armed Forces and said that Pakistan-KSA cooperation will have a positive impact on peace and security in the region,” said ISPR in a statement issued after Gen Bajwa’s meeting with Saudi armed forces Chief of General Staff (CGS), General Fayiadh Bin Hamed Al Rowaily in Riyadh.

During the meeting, CGS KSA thanked the COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa for his sentiments and assured of full cooperation and support from KSA in all initiatives aimed at improving regional cooperation, peace, and stability.

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa arrived in Riyadh on Tuesday ahead of the trip by Prime Minister Imran Khan to Saudi Arabia.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa was received by Pakistan’s recently-appointed Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Lt-Gen (retd) Bilal Akbar and Saudi military officials.

Double Click 970 x 90

Read More

In Harare: Pakistan cricket Team get second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine
33 mins ago
PCB completes first phase of Covid-19 vaccination for players, staff

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has completed the first phase of its...
COAS Bajwa, Saudi Crown Prince discuss security matters
1 hour ago
COAS Bajwa, Saudi Crown Prince discuss security matters

Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa held talks with...
Pakistan takes on Zimbabwe in the second Test match today. Pak vs zim
2 hours ago
Pakistan to lock horns with Zimbabwe in 2nd Test today

Pakistan will take on Zimbabwe in the second test match and aim...
Pakistan Navy personnel conferred with Military awards
2 hours ago
Pakistan Navy personnel conferred with Military awards

Pakistan Navy’s (PN) officers, Chief Petty Officers, Sailors, and civilians, on Friday,...
Pakistan in talks with IMF for easing tough conditions
2 hours ago
Pakistan in talks with IMF for easing tough conditions

Pakistan has asked the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a cut in...
Malaysia announces travel ban on citizens of Pakistan
3 hours ago
Malaysia announces travel ban on citizens of Pakistan

Malaysia has announced a travel ban on citizens of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh,...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

In Harare: Pakistan cricket Team get second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine
33 mins ago
PCB completes first phase of Covid-19 vaccination for players, staff

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has completed the first phase of its...
COAS Bajwa, Saudi Crown Prince discuss security matters
1 hour ago
COAS Bajwa, Saudi Crown Prince discuss security matters

Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa held talks with...
Pakistan takes on Zimbabwe in the second Test match today. Pak vs zim
2 hours ago
Pakistan to lock horns with Zimbabwe in 2nd Test today

Pakistan will take on Zimbabwe in the second test match and aim...
Pakistan Navy personnel conferred with Military awards
2 hours ago
Pakistan Navy personnel conferred with Military awards

Pakistan Navy’s (PN) officers, Chief Petty Officers, Sailors, and civilians, on Friday,...