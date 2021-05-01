PM Imran Lauds FBR’s Efforts For Achieving 57% Revenue Growth In April

Adsense 300×250

Prime Minister Imran Khan has on Saturday (today) commends efforts of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for achieving a “historic” growth of 57% in April 2021 than the previous year.

On his Twitter handle, the premier wrote, “I commend FBR efforts on achieving growth of 57% in April 2021 with collections recorded at Rs.384 bn compared to Rs.240 bn in April 2020. During Jul-Apr collections reached Rs.3780 bn – 14% higher than same period last yr. Shows our policies have led to broad-based econ revival.”

He, via his tweet, also informed that the revenue collection clearly shows shows our policies have led to broad-based economic revival.

Earlier, The Federal Government had appointed Asim Ahmed as the new chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

Asim Ahmed, who is from the Inland Revenue group, is currently serving as Member Information Technology (IT).

The new chairman had replaced the incumbent head of the tax collecting body, Javed Ghani who had retired on April 10.

On the other hand, FBR had warned taxpayers about emails related to the Income Tax Defaulters list.

According to a statement issued by the FBR, the emails related to the income tax defaulters list were fake and these fake emails are asking to check the income tax defaulters list.

According to the FBR, attempts were being made to obtain information through phishing emails, so such fake emails should be completely ignored and immediately informed the concerned authorities.