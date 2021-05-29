PM Imran Lauds FBR’s Efforts For Achieving A “Historic” Milestone

Prime Minister Imran Khan has on Saturday (today) praised the efforts of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for achieving a “historic” milestone of Rs 4,000 billion in any year for the first time ever.

Taking to his Twitter handle, the premier wrote, “I commend efforts of FBR in crossing historic milestone of Rs 4,000 bn in any yr for first time ever. During Jul-May our collections reached Rs.4143 bn & still counting – 18% higher than same period last yr. This reflects broad-based economic revival spurred by govt policies.”

I commend efforts of FBR in crossing historic milestone of Rs 4,000 bn in any yr for first time ever. During Jul-May our collections reached Rs.4143 bn & still counting – 18% higher than same period last yr. This reflects broad-based economic revival spurred by govt policies. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 29, 2021

Earlier, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) had issued an explanation on the news circulating about the customs duty imposed on mobile phones.

According to the FBR, foreign travellers can register five mobile phones on their passports.

FBR further added that the difference between the payment of customs duty and taxes on a phone worth more than $500 and the registration through an identity card is about Rs 9,000.

The FBR says the V-Book module was being changed to close the gap and allow only one phone under passport registration.

The FBR said efforts were being made to resolve the issue immediately and the technical team was examining the V-book module, adding that the issue of accuracy of duties and taxes would be rectified by tomorrow.

Previously, the Federal Government had appointed Asim Ahmed as the new chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

Asim Ahmed, who is from the Inland Revenue group, is currently serving as Member Information Technology (IT).

The new chairman had replaced the incumbent head of the tax collecting body, Javed Ghani who had retired on April 10.

On the other hand, FBR had warned taxpayers about emails related to the Income Tax Defaulters list.

According to a statement issued by the FBR, the emails related to the income tax defaulters list were fake and these fake emails are asking to check the income tax defaulters list.

According to the FBR, attempts were being made to obtain information through phishing emails, so such fake emails should be completely ignored and immediately informed the concerned authorities.