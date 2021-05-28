Double Click 728 x 90
PM Imran To Listen To Public Complaints Via Phone Calls Once Again

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

28th May, 2021. 12:01 pm
Prime Minister Imran Khan has once again decided to listen to the public complaints during the fourth session of the direct phone conversation.

Chairman Standing Committee on Info Broadcasting Senator Faisal Javed said in a Tweet that Prime Minister Imran will listen to the public complaints on phone on Sunday, May 30 – 3 p.m.

He will entertain questions from the public and answer them during the conversation.

During the telephonic conversations, the provincial ministers and special assistants will also be accompanied by the premier.

It is pertinent to mention here that most of the complaints, which were received during the previous public phone calls of the public, has also been resolved till now.

