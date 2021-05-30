PM Imran To Listen To Public Complaints Via Telephone Calls Today

Prime Minister Imran Khan will interact publicly via telephone through television, radio and digital media at 3:30 this afternoon.

According to the details, people can contact Prime Minister Imran Khan on telephone number 051-9224900.

Chairman Standing Committee on Info Broadcasting Senator Faisal Javed said in a tweet that Prime Minister Imran will listen to the public complaints via telephone on Sunday, May 30.

He will entertain questions from the public and answer them during the conversation.

#آپکا_وزیراعظم_آپکے_ساتھ

وزیراعظم پاکستان عمران خان سے فون پر آپکی براہِ راست بات چیت کی چوتھی نشست – انشاء اللہ

30 مئ بروز اتوار – سہہ پہر 3 بجے-

آپکے سوالات اور وزیراعظم کے جواب

وزیراعظم سے آپکی گفتگو ٹیلی ویژن، ریڈیو اور ڈیجیٹل میڈیا پر براہ راست نشر کی جائیگی pic.twitter.com/WS3oaXFMAN — Senator Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) May 28, 2021

During the telephonic conversations, the provincial ministers and special assistants will also be accompanied by the premier.

It is pertinent to mention here that most of the complaints, which were received during the previous public phone calls of the public, has also been resolved till now.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken notice of the complaints lodged by overseas Pakistanis on the Pakistan Citizen Portal app.

Following the notice, action has been initiated against the officers of Islamabad Land Revenue on the orders of the Prime Minister.

A statement issued from the Prime Minister’s Office said that Pakistanis abroad had lodged complaints with the Prime Minister regarding the transfer of plots, on which the Circle Registrar’s Office had not responded to the citizen’s complaint.

Subsequently, the Deputy Registrar of Operative Societies Islamabad has been immediately removed from his post and the Chief Commissioner has recommended to the Home Ministry to suspend the Circular Registrar.

Inspector Cooperative Societies have been sacked and bank accounts have been frozen by issuing show-cause notices to the concerned housing societies.