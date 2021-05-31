PM Imran To Officially Launch Pakistan’s First Green EuroBond

Water & Power Development Authority (WAPDA) has issued Green Eurobond, the inaugural ceremony of which will be attended by the Prime Minister as the Chief Guest.

According to details, in a message on the social networking website, the Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has apprised about the issuance of Eurobonds.

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will formally launch Pakistan’s first Green Euro (Indus Bond) today.

He said that offers of around $3 billion against the need of $500 million. The extraordinary acceptance of Green Eurobonds in the global financial market has opened up new avenues for financing major projects in Pakistan.

The launch of Green EuroBonds will be held at the Prime Minister’s House today in which Prime Minister Imran Khan will also address the function.

وزیراعظم عمران خان آج پاکستان کے پہلے گرین یورو (انڈس بانڈ) کا باضابطہ اجرا کریں گے

500 ملین ڈالر کی ضرورت کے مقابلے میں تین ارب ڈالر کے لگ بھگ آفرز آئی۔عالمی فنانس مارکیٹ میں گرین یورو بانڈ کی غیرمعمولی پذیرائی سے پاکستان میں بڑے منصوبوں کی فنانسنگ کے لئے نئی راہیں کھل گئی ہیں pic.twitter.com/lr7xtCzt8k — Farrukh Habib (@FarrukhHabibISF) May 31, 2021

Green Eurobonds:

Green Euro (Indus Bond) has been issued by WAPDA on the London Stock Exchange this week.

Green Euro (Indus Bond) has been issued for the financing of Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dam.

The Green Eurobond has been issued on the basis of WAPDA’s stable financial position rather than state guarantee.