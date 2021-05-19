Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Peshawar today (Wednesday) to review the Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project site, whose ground-breaking ceremony was performed on May 5.

According to the details, Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project is the first mega-dam in 5 decades.

Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project will produce 2.86 bn units of clean and cheap energy and will yield an annual revenue of Rs 45.76 bn and create 6100+ job opportunities. The project, thus, is equally beneficial for both environment and the economy.

On the other hand, Special Assistant to PM Imran, Shahbaz Gill in his tweet said that the premier will visit Peshawar to participate in the inauguration of Shahi Bala (Regi Lalma) family flats under the Naya Pakistan Housing Program.

وزیر اعظم عمران خان آج 309.6 ارب روپے کی لاگت سے زیر تعمیر مہمند ڈیم کے علاوہ پشاور کا دورہ کریں گے

جہاں نیا پاکستان ہاؤسنگ پروگرام کے تحت شاہی بالا، ریگی للمہ میں تعمیر کردہ 2056 کم لاگت فیملی فلیٹس کی مزدوروں میں تقسیم کی تقریب میں شرکت کریں گے pic.twitter.com/eYW4kXyd3U — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) May 19, 2021

The government is giving Rs 300,000 subsidy on flats while flats are being provided to the labourers on easy instalments and the cost of the project is Rs 5.93 billion.