PM Imran To Review Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project site In Peshawar Today

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

19th May, 2021. 01:10 pm
PM Imran Peshawar visit

Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Peshawar today (Wednesday) to review the Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project site, whose ground-breaking ceremony was performed on May 5.

According to the details, Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project is the first mega-dam in 5 decades.

Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project will produce 2.86 bn units of clean and cheap energy and will yield an annual revenue of Rs 45.76 bn and create 6100+ job opportunities. The project, thus, is equally beneficial for both environment and the economy.

On the other hand, Special Assistant to PM Imran, Shahbaz Gill in his tweet said that the premier will visit Peshawar to participate in the inauguration of Shahi Bala (Regi Lalma) family flats under the Naya Pakistan Housing Program.

The government is giving Rs 300,000 subsidy on flats while flats are being provided to the labourers on easy instalments and the cost of the project is Rs 5.93 billion.

