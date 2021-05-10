PM Imran to take telephone calls from public on May 11

Prime Minister Imran Khan, in yet another interaction with the masses, will directly engage with the public via telephone on May 11.

Taking to Twitter to make the announcement, Chairman Standing Committee on Info Broadcasting Senator Faisal Javed Khan said that under the initiative of ‘Ap Ka Prime Minister Ap Kai Sath’ [Your Prime Minister With You], Imran Khan would take direct telephone calls from the public at 1:30 pm on Tuesday.

#آپکا_وزیراعظم_آپکے_ساتھ

وزیراعظم پاکستان عمران خان ایک بار پھر فون پر آپکے ساتھ براہِ راست بات کریں گے- انشاء اللہ

11 مئ بروز منگل -دوپہر 1:30 بجے-

آپکے سوالات اور وزیراعظم کے جواب

وزیراعظم سے آپ کی بات چیت -ٹیلی ویژن، ریڈیو اور ڈیجیٹل میڈیا پر براہ راست نشر کی جائے گی pic.twitter.com/phJkkO3nNK — Senator Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) May 10, 2021

The telephonic conversation between the prime minister and the public would be broadcasted live on television, radio and digital media platforms.

This is not the first time that Prime Minister Imran Khan would be interacting with the public on the telephone.

Previously as well, Imran Khan took calls from the general public and responded to their queries.

Anyone wishing to ask the prime minister a question had to make a call at the designated landline number.

It is worth mentioning here that during his first speech after victory in 2018 general elections, Imran Khan had said that he will be answerable before the people twice a month.