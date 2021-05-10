Double Click 970×250

PM Imran to take telephone calls from public on May 11

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

10th May, 2021. 11:49 am
Adsense 300×600
PM Imran to take telephone calls from public on May 11

Prime Minister Imran Khan, in yet another interaction with the masses, will directly engage with the public via telephone on May 11.

Taking to Twitter to make the announcement, Chairman Standing Committee on Info Broadcasting Senator Faisal Javed Khan said that under the initiative of ‘Ap Ka Prime Minister Ap Kai Sath’ [Your Prime Minister With You], Imran Khan would take direct telephone calls from the public at 1:30 pm on Tuesday.

The telephonic conversation between the prime minister and the public would be broadcasted live on television, radio and digital media platforms.

This is not the first time that Prime Minister Imran Khan would be interacting with the public on the telephone.

Previously as well, Imran Khan took calls from the general public and responded to their queries.

Anyone wishing to ask the prime minister a question had to make a call at the designated landline number.

It is worth mentioning here that during his first speech after victory in 2018 general elections, Imran Khan had said that he will be answerable before the people twice a month.

Adsense 728×90

Read More

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed
4 mins ago
‘Preparations completed for the return of Pakistani prisoners,’ says Sheikh Rashid

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Monday has said that over 1000...
Javed Latif’s physical remand extended in anti-state remarks case
36 mins ago
Javed Latif’s physical remand extended in anti-state remarks case

The physical remand of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Mian Javed...
Afghanistan
2 hours ago
Afghanistan: Bomb hits passenger bus in Zabul province

At least sixteen people were killed and 41 others were severely injured...
Coronavirus: Schools to offer in-person classes at 50% capacity
2 hours ago
Coronavirus: Schools to offer in-person classes at 50% capacity

The authorities in Ajman announced that schools across the city can resume...
COVID-19 in Pakistan: National Death tally nears 1900
3 hours ago
COVID-19 in Pakistan: National Death tally nears 1900

Pakistan during the period of 24 hours, added 78 more deaths due...
Sindh Government ‘Appreciated’ for dealing with COVID-19 crisis responsibly
3 hours ago
Sindh Government ‘Appreciated’ for dealing with COVID-19 crisis responsibly

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi has lauded Sindh...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed
4 mins ago
‘Preparations completed for the return of Pakistani prisoners,’ says Sheikh Rashid

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Monday has said that over 1000...
Javed Latif’s physical remand extended in anti-state remarks case
36 mins ago
Javed Latif’s physical remand extended in anti-state remarks case

The physical remand of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Mian Javed...
Afghanistan
2 hours ago
Afghanistan: Bomb hits passenger bus in Zabul province

At least sixteen people were killed and 41 others were severely injured...
Coronavirus: Schools to offer in-person classes at 50% capacity
2 hours ago
Coronavirus: Schools to offer in-person classes at 50% capacity

The authorities in Ajman announced that schools across the city can resume...