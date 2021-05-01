Adsense 300×250

After Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)’s Qadir Khan Mandokhail won the NA-249 by-election held on Thursday, April 29, ruling party PTI and PML-N have filed a petition in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for a vote recount, which was dismissed later.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has on Saturday took to Twitter to comment over the “rigging” claims in the NA-249 by-election. He said that apart from the 1970 election, in every election claims of rigging have raised doubts over the credibility of election results.

In NA 249 bye election, despite a low turnout, all parties are crying foul & claiming rigging. Same happened in Daska recently & in Senate elections. In fact, apart from 1970 election, in every election claims of rigging have raised doubts over credibility of election results. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 1, 2021

He further raised the point that many leaders were demanding the Opposition to cooperate and help reform our present electoral system in order to have transparent election results.

His tweet read, “Trump’s team did everything to dispute 2020 presidential election result; but because the technology used in the electoral process, not one irregularity was found. For a year now we have been asking the Opposition to cooperate with us & help reform our present electoral system.

He also referred to the US Presidential Elections 2020 saying that the technology used for the elections gave out the proper results choosing Joe Biden’s presidency and dismissing Donald Trump.

Trump's team did everything to dispute 2020 presidential election result; but bec technology used in electoral process not one irregularity was found. For a year now we have been asking the Opposition to cooperate with us & help reform our present electoral system. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 1, 2021

The premier in another tweet wrote, “Our govt is determined & we will put in place reforms in our electoral system through the use of technology to bring transparency & credibility to our elections & strengthen our democracy.”

Our govt is determined & we will put in place reforms in our electoral system through the use of technology to bring transparency & credibility to our elections & strengthen our democracy. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 1, 2021

Note that Abdul Qadir Mandokhail of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had secured victory in the NA-249 by-election held on Thursday in the city’s District West.

PPP’s Abdul Qadir Mandokhail bagged 16,156 votes to win the seat, followed by PML-N’s Miftah Ismail who secured 15,473. While Nazir Ahmed of outlawed TLP trailed on the third position by receiving 11,125 votes.

PSP’s Mustafa Kamal acquire only 9,227 votes, followed by PTI’s Amjad Afridi with 8,922 votes and MQM-P’s Muhammed Mursaleen with 7,511 votes.

Both parties had claimed victory for their candidates mid-way into counting, capturing the attention of audiences awaiting results.

The PML-N blamed PPP for attempting to rig the result, saying they would not accept the result without challenging the Election Commission.

The Vice President of PML-N Maryam Nawaz said that the election had been stolen from her party. Adding that, “The Election Commission should have withheld the results of this controversial election.”

She claimed that this seat will return to PML-N soon. Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) assured that all complaints will be heard in light of the law and if any evidence of irregularity is found, strict action will be taken.