PM Imran warns Pakistan could face COVID crisis like India

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday warned that Pakistan could face a COVID-19 crisis similar to India if people do not strictly adhere to health protocols.

According to the details, while responding to the questions of the general public, Imran Khan said the neighboring country is facing a severe shortage of oxygen for the treatment of coronavirus patients.

Imran Khan said, ‘We were able to avoid the situation that India faced, due to our policies. In the third wave, our cases are not rising but have become steady. I am sad at the situation in India.’

Imran Khan urged the masses to wear masks and follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to prevent the spread of the virus.

‘Pakistan will head towards national lockdown if the violation of SOPs continues,’ warns the Prime Minister, adding that; ‘The use of masks reduces the spread of coronavirus by 50%.’

Imran Khan while commenting about relations with India, said that till New Delhi do not reverse its August 5 decision of scrapping Article 370, the government of Pakistan will not hold any dialogue with it.

‘We raised awareness about India’s Hindutva ideology. The West lectures the world on human rights and inclusivity but does not condemn the violence against Kashmiris.,’ said the Prime Minister, adding that, ‘We will not talk to India unless it takes back its August 5 decision.’

Imran Khan said that there are two types of law: rule of law, where it is equal for everyone. The law of the jungle, where the powerful get away with violating it. When Riasat-e-Madina, it doesn’t mean we will have quick solutions. Money laundering is a problem in every poor country.

The Prime Minister also praised Pakistan’s embassies and their staff members and said that they had delivered great services for Pakistan, especially when it comes to highlighting the Kashmir issue in front of the entire world.

‘I have directed embassies to start online services to overseas Pakistanis where they can register their complaints at a portal which will be set up under the supervision of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.’ Said the Prime Minister; adding that, ‘Embassies have been directed to solve two issues relating to overseas Pakistanis; to solve problems and issues raised by the Pakistani diaspora abroad and to facilitate Pakistanis abroad in investing into the country.