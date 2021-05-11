Double Click 970×250

PM Khan directed to file appeal against Shahbaz Sharif in Lahore High Court

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

11th May, 2021. 06:16 pm
Adsense 300×600
Imran Khan to appeal against Shahbaz Sharif

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed Special Assistant for Accountability Shehzad Akbar to file an appeal against PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif in the Lahore High Court.

According to the details, a meeting of government leaders was held under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister in which he directed Shehzad Akbar to immediately file an appeal in the Lahore High Court.

Imran Khan also issued orders to Shehzad Akbar to work on the Hudaibiya Paper Mills case after Eid and submit a report.

The meeting decided to mobilize the FIA ​​with reference to Shahbaz Sharif. Moreover, the Prime Minister directed the FIA ​​to work on the Hudaibiya Paper Mills case.

On Friday (7th May), the Lahore High Court (LHC) announced the reserved verdict on President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shahbaz Sharif’s plea seeking exclusion of his name from the blacklist.

According to the details, the Lahore High Court has conditionally allowed Shahbaz Sharif to fly abroad.

As per the orders of the court, PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif is bound to return to Pakistan after 8 weeks.

The court also issued notice to the federal government and sought a detailed report and response in the next hearing.

Justice Ali Baqir Najafi while heard the plea of Opposition Leader in Assembly Shahbaz Sharif.

On Thursday (6th May), during the hearing of the petition, Shahbaz Sharif told the court that he needs to travel abroad for medical treatment, therefore his name should be removed from the list.

 

He further told the court that he had traveled abroad for treatment purposes in the past as well and came back to Pakistan.

He stated that he has served as the provincial chief minister thrice and is not a terrorist so why his name was included in the blacklist.

The PML-N leader had moved a writ petition in the LHC, stating that he was granted bail in the Ashiana-e-Iqbal and Ramzan Sugar Mills references, after which he went abroad and flew back after four months.

He stated that after his return, the federal government added his name to the blacklist without any reason.

On April 23, Shehbaz Sharif was released from Kot Lakhpat Jail after getting bail from the Lahore High Court in a money laundering and assets beyond means case.

Shahbaz was arrested in September 2020 in money laundering and assets beyond means case by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) after a court in Lahore had rejected his bail application in the money laundering case.

The NAB had alleged that Shahbaz’s family had assets of around Rs16.5 million till 1990 which increased to over Rs7 billion in 2018.

Adsense 728×90

Read More

Saudi Arabia Shawwal Moon
20 mins ago
Eid 2021: Shawwal moon likely to be sighted in Saudi Arabia today

Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court has directed the Muslims in UAE, Qatar, and...
Aiman Khan
37 mins ago
Aiman Khan Shares Photo Of Her Happy Family

Aiman Khan and Minal Khan truly miss their father after he left...
AUD TO PKR
1 hour ago
AUD TO PKR: Today 1 Australian Dollar to PKR, 11th May 2021

Today’s AUD to PKR currency exchange rate is 119.37 PKR. Convert 1 Australian...
USD TO KWD
1 hour ago
USD TO KWD: Today 1 Dollar Rate in Kuwaiti Dinar, 11th May 2021

Today USD/KWD Dollar exchange rate is 0.30 (Last updated on 11th May...
USD TO INR
1 hour ago
USD TO INR: Today 1 Dollar rate in Indian Rupee, 11th May 2021

Today USD/INR Dollar exchange rate is 73.47 (Last updated on 11th May...
GBP to PKR
1 hour ago
GBP TO PKR: Today 1 British Pound to PKR, 11th May 2021

Today GBP TO PKR (British Pound to PKR) exchange rate is 213.50...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Saudi Arabia Shawwal Moon
20 mins ago
Eid 2021: Shawwal moon likely to be sighted in Saudi Arabia today

Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court has directed the Muslims in UAE, Qatar, and...
Aiman Khan
37 mins ago
Aiman Khan Shares Photo Of Her Happy Family

Aiman Khan and Minal Khan truly miss their father after he left...
Amitabh bachchan
49 mins ago
Amitabh Bachchan Has Donated INR15 Crore towards Covid-19 relief work

As the second wave of coronavirus has wreaked havoc in India, many...
Ramadan Calendar Karachi
1 hour ago
Ramadan Calendar Karachi 2021 on, 11 to 15th May

Karachi: Today Ramadan Calendar Karachi 2021 you can check here, BOL News...