Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed Special Assistant for Accountability Shehzad Akbar to file an appeal against PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif in the Lahore High Court.

According to the details, a meeting of government leaders was held under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister in which he directed Shehzad Akbar to immediately file an appeal in the Lahore High Court.

Imran Khan also issued orders to Shehzad Akbar to work on the Hudaibiya Paper Mills case after Eid and submit a report.

The meeting decided to mobilize the FIA ​​with reference to Shahbaz Sharif. Moreover, the Prime Minister directed the FIA ​​to work on the Hudaibiya Paper Mills case.

On Friday (7th May), the Lahore High Court (LHC) announced the reserved verdict on President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shahbaz Sharif’s plea seeking exclusion of his name from the blacklist.

According to the details, the Lahore High Court has conditionally allowed Shahbaz Sharif to fly abroad.

As per the orders of the court, PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif is bound to return to Pakistan after 8 weeks.

The court also issued notice to the federal government and sought a detailed report and response in the next hearing.

Justice Ali Baqir Najafi while heard the plea of Opposition Leader in Assembly Shahbaz Sharif.