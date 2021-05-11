Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed Special Assistant for Accountability Shehzad Akbar to file an appeal against PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif in the Lahore High Court.
According to the details, a meeting of government leaders was held under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister in which he directed Shehzad Akbar to immediately file an appeal in the Lahore High Court.
Imran Khan also issued orders to Shehzad Akbar to work on the Hudaibiya Paper Mills case after Eid and submit a report.
The meeting decided to mobilize the FIA with reference to Shahbaz Sharif. Moreover, the Prime Minister directed the FIA to work on the Hudaibiya Paper Mills case.
On Friday (7th May), the Lahore High Court (LHC) announced the reserved verdict on President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shahbaz Sharif’s plea seeking exclusion of his name from the blacklist.
According to the details, the Lahore High Court has conditionally allowed Shahbaz Sharif to fly abroad.
As per the orders of the court, PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif is bound to return to Pakistan after 8 weeks.
The court also issued notice to the federal government and sought a detailed report and response in the next hearing.
Justice Ali Baqir Najafi while heard the plea of Opposition Leader in Assembly Shahbaz Sharif.
On Thursday (6th May), during the hearing of the petition, Shahbaz Sharif told the court that he needs to travel abroad for medical treatment, therefore his name should be removed from the list.
He further told the court that he had traveled abroad for treatment purposes in the past as well and came back to Pakistan.
He stated that he has served as the provincial chief minister thrice and is not a terrorist so why his name was included in the blacklist.
The PML-N leader had moved a writ petition in the LHC, stating that he was granted bail in the Ashiana-e-Iqbal and Ramzan Sugar Mills references, after which he went abroad and flew back after four months.
He stated that after his return, the federal government added his name to the blacklist without any reason.
On April 23, Shehbaz Sharif was released from Kot Lakhpat Jail after getting bail from the Lahore High Court in a money laundering and assets beyond means case.
Shahbaz was arrested in September 2020 in money laundering and assets beyond means case by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) after a court in Lahore had rejected his bail application in the money laundering case.
The NAB had alleged that Shahbaz’s family had assets of around Rs16.5 million till 1990 which increased to over Rs7 billion in 2018.