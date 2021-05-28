Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

PM Khan Discusses Details Of upcoming budget With Senate Leader

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

28th May, 2021. 05:31 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday held a meeting with the Senate leader Shahzad Waseem. 

According to the details, PM Khan has discussed in detail the legislation and the upcoming budget with Shahzad Waseem.

Waseem also paid tribute to the Prime Minister for the positive change in the country’s economic growth indicators despite the Corona outbreak and thanks to the government policies.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the future of Pakistan is in industrialization, the country cannot achieve sustainable economic development without the development of the industrial sector.

Addressing the groundbreaking ceremony of Rashakai Special Economic Zone (REZ) in Nowshera, the Prime Minister said that the future of Pakistan is in industrialization.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the Rashakai project is an important part of the Pak-China economic corridor in which industries will be set up for export.

He said that Pakistan needs to set up industries to increase its exports and the country will not develop unless exports increase.

The Prime Minister said, “We will facilitate investors in the Special Economic Zone. The more facilities there are for investors, the more investment there will be.”

“The country is on the path of development and good times are coming, the industry is on the rise, overseas Pakistanis have sent record remittances, now the dollar is coming in more and going out less in the country,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that he had decided not to impose complete lockdown during Coronavirua because it affects the poor sections of the country the most.

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

COAS
19 mins ago
COAS Meets US Charge d’ Affairs to Pakistan At GHQ Today

Ms. Angela Aggeler, US Charge d’ Affairs to Pakistan called on General...
Pakistan exports
24 mins ago
Pakistan Achieves Great Success In Trade As Exports Hit Record High

Pakistan achieved great success in the field of trade, the country's exports...
Monetary Policy Committee To Maintain Policy Rate at 7% : SBP
50 mins ago
Monetary Policy Committee To Maintain Policy Rate at 7% : SBP

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has...
Dollar decreased on 28th May
1 hour ago
US Dollar Decreased Against PKR On 28th May 2021

The US Dollar decreased on the fifth day of the trading week (May...
Dollar decreased on 28th May
1 hour ago
USD To PKR: Today Dollar Rate In Pakistan, 28th May 2021

Today USD to PKR exchange rate is given below. All Currency prices...
Monthly Updated Outlook Report On Country's Economy Released
1 hour ago
Monthly Updated Outlook Report On Country’s Economy Released

The Ministry of Finance has released a monthly updated outlook report on...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

COAS
19 mins ago
COAS Meets US Charge d’ Affairs to Pakistan At GHQ Today

Ms. Angela Aggeler, US Charge d’ Affairs to Pakistan called on General...
#aurorarunaway
22 mins ago
Mehwish Hayat also hops onto the #aurorarunaway trend bandwagon

Leading Pakistani actress and the ‘Tamgha-e-Imtiaz’ medalist, Mehwish Hayat won the hearts of fans...
Pakistan exports
24 mins ago
Pakistan Achieves Great Success In Trade As Exports Hit Record High

Pakistan achieved great success in the field of trade, the country's exports...
Monetary Policy Committee To Maintain Policy Rate at 7% : SBP
50 mins ago
Monetary Policy Committee To Maintain Policy Rate at 7% : SBP

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has...