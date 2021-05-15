Double Click 970×250

PM Khan expresses condolence on demise of young PTI worker Zahid Mohmand

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

15th May, 2021. 06:08 pm
Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed his condolence on the demise of young PTI worker Zahid Mohmand, who lost his life due to coronavirus.

According to the details, Zahid used to organize PTI at grass root level in Peshawar.

PM Khan took to the micro-blogging site Twitter and expressed his condolences to Zahid’s family.

“Today we lost a dedicated young PTI worker Zahid Mohmand to Covid 19. Zahid worked to organise our Party at grassroot level in Peshawar. My condolences & prayers go to his family.”

Imran Khan also urged people to follow the coronavirus pandemic and to wear masks.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had expressed deep grief on the sad demise of Pakistan’s renowned puppeteer Uncle Sargam Farooq Qaiser.

“Saddened to learn of Farooq Qaiser’s death. He was not just a performer but would constantly raise awareness about social injustices and issues. My condolences and prayers go to his family,” the premier wrote in his tweet.

