Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed his condolence on the demise of young PTI worker Zahid Mohmand, who lost his life due to coronavirus.

According to the details, Zahid used to organize PTI at grass root level in Peshawar.

PM Khan took to the micro-blogging site Twitter and expressed his condolences to Zahid’s family.

“Today we lost a dedicated young PTI worker Zahid Mohmand to Covid 19. Zahid worked to organise our Party at grassroot level in Peshawar. My condolences & prayers go to his family.”

إِنَّا لِلَّٰهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ

Imran Khan also urged people to follow the coronavirus pandemic and to wear masks.

