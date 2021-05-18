PM Khan Meets Industries and Production’s Minister & Trade Adviser

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday held a meeting with Minister for Industries and Production Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar and Trade Adviser Abdul Razzaq Dawood.

وزیر اعظم عمران خان سے وزیر صنعت و پیداوار مخدوم خسرو بختیار اور مشیر تجارت عبدالرزاق داؤد کی ملاقات۔ pic.twitter.com/QXclF9rgvN — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) May 18, 2021

Prime Minister talked about industry development, small and medium business, and export promotion during the meeting.

Moreover, the budget for the next financial year, proposals for the development of industries, and an increase in exports were also discussed during the meeting.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Overseas Pakistanis are the most valuable asset for the country and the greatest strength.

In his tweet on Tuesday (today), the Prime Minister extended thankfulness to the Overseas Pakistanis for their faith in Naya Pakistan.

He further added that the remittances during the month of April rose to an all-time high of 2.8 billion dollars.

“I have always believed Overseas Pakistanis to be our greatest asset. In April, your remittances rose to an all-time high of $2.8bn. Remitting $24.2bn in the first 10 mths of FY21, you have broken the record level achieved in entire FY20. Thank you for your faith in Naya Pakistan,” the tweet read.