Double Click 970×250

PM Khan Meets Industries and Production’s Minister & Trade Adviser

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

18th May, 2021. 07:53 pm
Adsense 300×600
Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday held a meeting with Minister for Industries and Production Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar and Trade Adviser Abdul Razzaq Dawood.

Prime Minister talked about industry development, small and medium business, and export promotion during the meeting.

Moreover, the budget for the next financial year, proposals for the development of industries, and an increase in exports were also discussed during the meeting.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Overseas Pakistanis are the most valuable asset for the country and the greatest strength.

In his tweet on Tuesday (today), the Prime Minister extended thankfulness to the Overseas Pakistanis for their faith in Naya Pakistan.

He further added that the remittances during the month of April rose to an all-time high of 2.8 billion dollars.

“I have always believed Overseas Pakistanis to be our greatest asset. In April, your remittances rose to an all-time high of $2.8bn. Remitting $24.2bn in the first 10 mths of FY21, you have broken the record level achieved in entire FY20. Thank you for your faith in Naya Pakistan,” the tweet read.

Adsense 728×90

Read More

Census-2017 Report
14 mins ago
Census-2017 Report: Karachi Remains The Most Populated City

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) has issued the Census-2017 report which...
senior member of Israeli Parliament Knesset Mossi Raz
33 mins ago
Senior Israeli parliament member calls Israel’s actions “unjust”

A senior member of Israeli Parliament Knesset Mossi Raz has condemned Israel's...
Whatsapp Archive Chats
50 mins ago
WhatsApp To Delete Archive Chats When They Are No Longer Needed

WhatsApp, a Facebook-owned messaging application, is apparently working on a feature that...
Naomi Campbell
1 hour ago
Super Model Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl

Super Model Naomi Campbell on Tuesday announced on social media that she...
medical assistance to Palestine
2 hours ago
Pakistan will send emergency medical assistance to Palestine, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Islamabad: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday said...
Shah Mahmood Qureshi Meets Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu
3 hours ago
Shah Mahmood Qureshi Meets Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi met with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Census-2017 Report
14 mins ago
Census-2017 Report: Karachi Remains The Most Populated City

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) has issued the Census-2017 report which...
senior member of Israeli Parliament Knesset Mossi Raz
33 mins ago
Senior Israeli parliament member calls Israel’s actions “unjust”

A senior member of Israeli Parliament Knesset Mossi Raz has condemned Israel's...
Whatsapp Archive Chats
50 mins ago
WhatsApp To Delete Archive Chats When They Are No Longer Needed

WhatsApp, a Facebook-owned messaging application, is apparently working on a feature that...
Naomi Campbell
1 hour ago
Super Model Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl

Super Model Naomi Campbell on Tuesday announced on social media that she...