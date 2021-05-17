PM Khan Orders State-Level Protest On Friday Against Israeli Atrocities

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to hold a state-level protest against Israeli atrocities in Palestine on Friday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has chaired a meeting of government spokespersons to discuss important issues concerning the political and economical situations in the country today (Monday).

According to the details, PM Khan has discussed the performance of the government and the economic condition of the country.

Imran Khan said that Pakistan’s economy is improving because of government measures as exports have increased by 13.50%.

The premier highlighted that the current account of the country has been in surplus for the last 10 months.

Moreover, the IT exports up 44%, and the cement sales have increased by 40%.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also said during the meeting that the sales of tractors have increased by 58%.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also highlighted that the farmers of the country are now getting Rs 1,100 billion more due to government measures. However, global inflation has also affected Pakistan.

“Crude oil, palm oil, and other items became more expensive globally”, Prime Minister said.

Imran Khan said,

“There will be no compromise on rule of law and accountability and the government is trying its best to provide relief to the people.”