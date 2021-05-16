Double Click 970×250

PM Khan Receives Telephone Call From Dr. Mahathir Mohamad

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

17th May, 2021. 12:12 am
Imran Khan receives call from Malaysian ex PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan has recieved a telephone call from former Malaysian Prime Minister Dr. Mahathir Mohamad on Sunday. 

According to the details, the two leaders greeted each other on the auspicious occasion of Eid-al-Fitr.

During the telephone call, Prime Minister and Dr. Mahathir exchanged views on the grave situation in Palestine. They condemned the Israeli aggression and expressed solidarity with the innocent, defenseless Palestinians.

The Prime Minister strongly condemned the attacks on innocent worshippers in Al-Aqsa Mosque and airstrikes on Gaza.

Moreover, the two leaders underscored the need for the international community to take urgent steps to halt the ongoing attacks, protect the civilians, and facilitate a just and lasting solution based on United Nations resolutions and two-state vision.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had expressed solidarity with the Palestinians against the Israeli atrocities.

According to the details, Imran Khan on his Twitter handle wrote:

I am PM of Pakistan and #WeStandWithGaza #WeStandWithPalestine

The Prime Minister also shared a picture depicting a quote by Noam Chomsky,

“You take my water, burn my olive trees, destroy my house, take my job, steal my land, imprison my father, kill my mother, bombard my country, starve us all, humiliate us all but I am to blame: I shot a rocket back.”

This quote provides the proper context for the timelines on the latest episode in the savage punishment of Gaza.

The Pakistani prime minister on May 9 during his Saudi Arabia visit urged the international community to take immediate actions to protect Palestinians in the wake of Israeli attacks on the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.

“Strongly condemn Israeli Forces’ attack, especially during Ramadan on Palestinians in Qibla-e- Awaal, Al-Aqsa Mosque, violating all norms of humanity and International law(s). We reiterate support for Palestinian people,” Imran Khan tweeted.

“[The] international community must take immediate action to protect Palestinians and their legitimate rights,” Khan who was on a three-day visit to Saudi Arabia, said.

